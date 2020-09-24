24.09.2020 21:43:00

FSRA Delivering on its Commitment to Performance Reporting by Introducing Service Standards

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is proposing 22 new service standards to set clear service expectations and targets. By creating effective service standards, FSRA will be able to use the quarterly results to improve its public service. The reporting process will help to ensure efficient and transparent practices.

FSRA Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

FSRA is holding a public consultation on its proposed service standards. It plans to report its first set of results in early 2021. To review the proposed service standards and submit your feedback, please visit the FSRA Service Standards consultation page. The consultation period will close on October 23, 2020.

Service standards are essential to good public service. They reflect a pursuit of a measurable level of performance, which stakeholders can expect under normal conditions.

FSRA is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more @ www.fsrao.ca

For more details on FSRA's goals and priorities for its regulated sectors, please read our 2020-23 Annual Business Plan.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

