28.06.2021 17:58:00

FSRA Consultation on Credit Union Market Conduct Framework Approach and Interpretation Guidance

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) continues to promote high standards of business conduct and protect credit union members' interests.

Logo: FSRA (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

FSRA is holding a 45-day consultation on its Proposed Market Conduct Framework Approach and Interpretation Guidance.

The proposed Interpretation and Approach Guidance aims to:

  • Protect members and depositors;
  • Improve standards and best practices; and
  • Enhance confidence in the sector.

The proposed Interpretation and Approach Guidance interprets the existing Standards of Sounds Business and Financial Practices (By-law No. 5) and section 102 of the Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020, once proclaimed to come into force. It clarifies that credit unions must have a framework in place that meets minimum market conduct standards. It also sets out FSRA's supervisory approach.  

The Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) has created a Market Conduct Code (MCC) to standardize conduct and protect member interests. The CCUA MCC meets the FSRA requirements. Credit unions that adopt the CCUA model will complete an annual self-assessment of, and attestation to, compliance with the MCC and report on the results to their boards.

FSRA invites the public and sector stakeholders to share feedback from June 28, 2021 to August 12, 2021.

Learn more:

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

﻿

