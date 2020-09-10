10.09.2020 19:15:00

Frustrated By "Maskne" Breakouts Popping Up Under Your Face Covering?

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this season of face coverings, Le Mieux (www.lemieuxskincare.com), skincare innovator trusted by dermatologists as well as professional estheticians, reminds us about award-winning Skin Perfecter, an ultrasonic professional-grade beauty tool that solves the problem of clogged pores, blackheads, and breakouts caused by wearing face coverings.

Skin Perfecter by Le Mieux

What leads to these mask-induced skin conditions, dubbed "maskne"? The culprit is the breakdown of the skin barrier shielding skin from external stressors… and its accomplice—saliva. Le Mieux CEO, Janel Luu, explains: "With every spoken word, over 6 billion bacteria are spewed into the close-fitting face covering. The mask is like a petri dish of bacteria, leading to blackheads, breakouts, and clogged, enlarged pores. Skin Perfecter is a must-have tool for anyone dealing with maskne or less-than-perfect skin."

To use Skin Perfecter, Luu recommends first spraying Le Mieux Iso-Cell Recovery Solution all over the face. "Hold Skin Perfecter with the spatula tip angled down. Keep skin wet and move the unit outward and upward," she advises. For an up-close demo, watch Skin Perfecter as it painlessly extracts blackheads:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaqJIJl-S2E

This non-invasive beauty tool cleanses, exfoliates, and painlessly extracts blackheads. Plus, flip over Skin Perfecter to infuse serums and other topical treatments. See the get-started video: http://www.skinperfecter.com/get-started/video 

Resonating at 28,000 vibrations per second, Skin Perfecter glides over wet skin, producing ultrasonic waves that pulverize water, creating micronized particles that cleanse pores of excess oil and impurities, exfoliate cellular debris, extract imperfections, and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores. Skin Perfecter features 4 levels of intensity, a rechargeable battery, an automatic shut-off after 10 minutes, and a DC power supply adapter.

Skin Perfecter retails for $189.00 at skinperfecter.com
For more information about Le Mieux Cosmetics, call (888) 327-8188 or visit www.lemieuxskincare.com 

Contact: Anne-Marie Campbell
Corporate Communications Manager
626.327.8188 / annemarie@lemieuxcosmetics.com

Le Mieux Logo (PRNewsfoto/Le Mieux)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frustrated-by-maskne-breakouts-popping-up-under-your-face-covering-301127006.html

SOURCE Le Mieux

