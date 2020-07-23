+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 10:35:00

Fruit Puree Market Size Worth $6.16 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fruit puree market size is expected to reach USD 6.16 billion by2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of6.0% over the forecast period. Increasing application of the product in bakery, confectionery, baby food, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is fueling the market growth across the globe. In addition, rapid urbanization, along with growing working class population, has been creating demand for processed and packaged food, which, in turn, is leading to high demand for fruit puree in the food processing industry.

In terms of product, the tropical and exotic fruit puree segment held the largest share of over 35.0% in 2019. Ease of availability and wide utilization of the tropical products have fueled the growth of segment. Citrus fruit puree is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its high nutrient and vitamin content.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In terms of product, the tropical and exotic segment dominated the market with over 35.0% share of the global revenue owing to the extensive application scope of the product in the food and beverage industry
  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027 owing to growing demand for the product for beverage preparation in the commercial and household applications in countries, such as China and India
  • By application, the beverages segment dominated the market in 2019 with more than 30.0% share of the global revenue
  • Product innovation is expected to remain one of the key strategies among the industry participants in the near future.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Fruit Puree Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Tropical & Exotic, Citrus, Berries), By Application (Beverages, Bakery & Snacks, Baby Food), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fruit-puree-market

The beverages application segment led the market in 2019 with more than 30.0% share of the total revenue. Increasing number of health conscious consumers, along with rising purchasing power in developing countries, such as China and India, has boosted the demand for packed juices. This, in turn, has increased the application of fruit puree in the beverage industry.

There has been an upsurge in the sales of the baby food products owing to the increasing parents' concerns regarding numerous adulteration practices. This growing trend, coupled with rising demand for the premium baby foods, is expected to fuel the growth of the baby food segment in the near future.  

Grand View Research has segmented the global fruit puree market on the basis of product, application, and region:

  • Fruit Puree Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • Tropical & Exotic
    • Citrus
    • Berries
    • Others
  • Fruit Puree Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • Beverages
    • Bakery & Snacks
    • Baby Food
    • Others
  • Fruit Puree Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • North America
      • U.S.
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • Netherlands
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
    • Central & South America
      • Brazil
    • Middle East & Africa(MEA)
      • UAE
  • List of Key Players of Fruit Puree Market
    • Fénix S. A.
    • Döhler
    • Ingredion Inc. (Kerr Concentrates)
    • AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
    • DENNICK FRUITSOURCE, LLC
    • CHINA KUNYU INDUSTRIAL CO., LIMITED
    • Grünewald GmbH
    • Tree Top, Uren Food Group Limited
    • Freshcut, S.L.
    • Uren Food Group Limited

Find more research reports on Consumer F&B Industry, by Grand View Research:

  • Frozen Fruits MarketGaining popularity of non-seasonal fruits at the global level as a result of their freshness and exceptional nutritional benefits is expected to remain a key driving factor.
  • Fruit Tea MarketThe growing popularity of fruit-flavored tea products with low caffeine content among health-conscious consumers is expected to remain a key driving factor for the industry.
  • Fruit Beverages Marketrising concerns regarding various health issues including obesity and nutritional deficiencies are anticipated to boost the demand for these products

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fruit-puree-market-size-worth-6-16-billion-by-2027--cagr-6-0-grand-view-research-inc-301098527.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 207.50
3.29 %
Nestle 111.04
1.46 %
SGS 2’474.00
1.27 %
LafargeHolcim 45.09
0.80 %
Zurich Insur Gr 352.60
0.74 %
CS Group 10.02
-0.60 %
The Swatch Grp 192.00
-0.83 %
Roche Hldg G 334.15
-1.34 %
UBS Group 11.37
-1.34 %
Swiss Re 75.84
-1.51 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:17
Vontobel: derimail - 20% p.a. auf Alibaba, Beyond Meat, Starbucks in CHF mit 50% Barriere
09:01
SMI verliert an Schwung
06:08
Daily Markets: DAX – Hält der Trendkanal? / Julius Bär – Trendkanal hält bisher
22.07.20
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
21.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie legt nachbörslich zu
Roche-Genussscheine verlieren: Roche bekommt Coronakrise im Halbjahr zu spüren
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
Swiss Re verbucht im Halbjahr Milliardenverlust - Swiss Re-Aktie knickt ein
Meyer-Burger-Aktie freundlich: Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach
Zur Rose-Aktie aktuell: Anleger schicken Zur Rose auf rotes Terrain
USA bestellt Hunderte Millionen Impfstoffdosen von Pfizer und BioNTech - Aktien fester
US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Börsen in Asien uneinheitlich
Der heimische bewegt sich am Donnerstag kaum, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Börsen in Fernost schlagen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Die Stimmung an der Wall Street blieb verhalten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB