Fruit Puree Market Size Worth $6.16 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fruit puree market size is expected to reach USD 6.16 billion by2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of6.0% over the forecast period. Increasing application of the product in bakery, confectionery, baby food, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is fueling the market growth across the globe. In addition, rapid urbanization, along with growing working class population, has been creating demand for processed and packaged food, which, in turn, is leading to high demand for fruit puree in the food processing industry.

In terms of product, the tropical and exotic fruit puree segment held the largest share of over 35.0% in 2019. Ease of availability and wide utilization of the tropical products have fueled the growth of segment. Citrus fruit puree is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its high nutrient and vitamin content.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027 owing to growing demand for the product for beverage preparation in the commercial and household applications in countries, such as China and India

By application, the beverages segment dominated the market in 2019 with more than 30.0% share of the global revenue

Product innovation is expected to remain one of the key strategies among the industry participants in the near future.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Fruit Puree Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Tropical & Exotic, Citrus, Berries), By Application (Beverages, Bakery & Snacks, Baby Food), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fruit-puree-market

The beverages application segment led the market in 2019 with more than 30.0% share of the total revenue. Increasing number of health conscious consumers, along with rising purchasing power in developing countries, such as China and India, has boosted the demand for packed juices. This, in turn, has increased the application of fruit puree in the beverage industry.

There has been an upsurge in the sales of the baby food products owing to the increasing parents' concerns regarding numerous adulteration practices. This growing trend, coupled with rising demand for the premium baby foods, is expected to fuel the growth of the baby food segment in the near future.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fruit puree market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Fruit Puree Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Tropical & Exotic



Citrus



Berries



Others

Fruit Puree Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Beverages



Bakery & Snacks



Baby Food



Others

Fruit Puree Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





Netherlands



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

List of Key Players of Fruit Puree Market

Fénix S. A.



Döhler



Ingredion Inc. (Kerr Concentrates)



AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG



DENNICK FRUITSOURCE, LLC



Grünewald GmbH



Tree Top, Uren Food Group Limited



Freshcut, S.L.



