06.01.2020 19:00:00

Frost Radar in the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigid plastics are well suited for packaging: they are lightweight, break- and shatter-proof, and easy on the pocket. They are used to make caps, closures, cups, and bottles, and other packaging items.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837290/?utm_source=PRN

Increasing demand from end-use industries such food and beverage and pharmaceuticals, consumer preferences for convenience, and new product and technology innovations have supported market growth.Busy lifestyles, the growing percentage of women in the workforce, and higher per capita income have made pre?cut, pre?portioned, smaller, and ready?to?consume products increasingly popular.

Microwavable meals, salad kits, and modified atmosphere packaging that extends shelf life and maintains freshness are common sights in supermarkets. A consequence is an increase in the amount of packaging per food unit.Food and beverage manufacturers have focused on efficient packaging systems that ensure a safe food supply and promote long-term storage, thus extending a product's shelf life. The food and beverage industry is one of the main users of rigid plastic packaging. Rigid plastic vials and bottles are used by the pharmaceutical industry related to functional requirements such as chemical compatibility, hygiene, and sustainability. Because products are chemically unreactive, they preserve the formulation of the enclosed drug. The environmental effects of plastic production and disposal have raised serious concerns, however. Although rigid plastic packaging can be recycled to some extent, consumers must be educated about the many different types and combinations of polymers to ensure proper separation. Some companies are pursuing advanced recycling and reuse initiatives. The rigid plastics packaging industry is fragmented, with numerous global and regional or domestic participants. Acquisition and mergers to expand a company's customer base and strengthen market position has been a significant strategy. For instance, in November 2016, Amcor acquired the North American rigid plastics blow molding operations of Sonoco Products Company. As part of the acquisition, Amcor gained control over 6 production sites in the United States and one in Canada, which significantly enhanced Amcor's product offerings. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837290/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost-radar-in-the-rigid-plastic-packaging-market-300981675.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:47
Börsenhausse mit Stolpersteinen
13:30
Eskalation im Mittleren Osten führt zu kräftig steigenden Ölpreisen
07:30
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- US-Börsen etwas schwächer -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
Grüne fordern 25 Euro Pfand auf Handys - Magazin
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
Wall-Street-Experte mit düsterer Prognose: "Dieser Markt wird einbrechen"
Brexit im Fokus: Amazon will angeblich in Irland bauen
Ripple launcht Musik-Portal um Überleben zu sichern
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schließt leicht im Minus -- US-Börsen etwas schwächer -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Die geopolitischen Spannungen wirken sich am Schweizer Aktienmarkt lediglich leicht negativ auf die Stimmung der Investoren aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;