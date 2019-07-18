Frontline Education Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Perennial EdTech

MALVERN, Pa., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of school administration software for the K-12 education community, today announced that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Perennial EdTech. The acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

"The Perennial EdTech acquisition enhances our commitment to providing school administration software that empowers the K-12 community," said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. "Bringing these critical technologies together further supports education leaders in making data-driven decisions to foster continued educator growth and improved student outcomes."

Frontline Education provides comprehensive, integrated solutions for K-12 organizations that build bridges across departmental siloes. Frontline solutions reduce administrative workload and eliminate inefficient processes, while providing actionable insights aligned to the strategic objectives of education leaders. The Perennial EdTech acquisition will bring greater value to the education community by expanding the depth and breadth of problems solved through the Frontline platform.

Perennial EdTech is the parent company of:

Escape Technology (ERP)

Digital Schools (school business software)

eDoctrina (curriculum, assessment and accountability software)

Healthmaster (school health management)

Software Answers (classroom and student management software)

"We are thrilled to join the Frontline Education family and know that this partnership will benefit the education community as we work together to address the needs of educators, administrators, school staff and students," said Ali Jenab, CEO of Perennial EdTech. "For our valued partners, educators and students, this means additional resources, solutions and services to support their programs, strategies and success."

All services and solutions provided by Frontline Education and Perennial EdTech companies will continue to operate as usual.

Macquarie served as Perennial EdTech's advisor for this agreement. Alpine Investors supported Perennial EdTech's activities associated with the pending acquisition.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is the leading provider of school administration software, empowering strategic K-12 leaders with the right tools, data and insights to proactively manage human capital, business operations and special education.

Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. Frontline is dedicated to driving engagement across K-12 school systems and supporting the continuous improvement of employee effectiveness and efficiency with solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education and interventions, payroll, benefits and financial management.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts; Rockville Centre, New York; and Austin, TX.

Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com

About Perennial EdTech

Perennial EdTech is a group of market leading education software companies with a mission to improve K-12 school administration software ecosystems. Perennial strives to deliver educators, administrators, business office staff and students with the most powerful technology tools available. Perennial's current companies include Escape Technology, Digital Schools, eDoctrina, Healthmaster and Software Answers.

Learn more here: www.PerennialEdTech.com

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine partners with CEOs first and places them into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction.

For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontline-education-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-perennial-edtech-300887473.html

SOURCE Frontline Education