Frontify's "Brand Bites" Conference Engages Industry Leaders At The Highest Levels

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frontify, the industry-leading brand management software company based in Switzerland and New York, has achieved tremendous growth and success in 2019, culminating with their first-ever industry insider conference, Brand Bites. Held in New York City on December 10, 2019 at The Standard Hotel, Brand Bites examines how organizations can bridge their design, marketing, and brand silos expertly and efficiently, setting the stage for massive success.

Ideally, brand identity and design experience come together to produce creative that tells a clear and consistent story, while forging powerful connections with key audiences. In reality, this is not always the case, and many times design and marketing struggle when working together as a cohesive unit. If you've ever had concerns or experienced the stress that comes with this type of work, than this invitation-only event is for you.

Designed as Frontify's forum to bring together brand, marketing, and design silos, Brand Bites spotlights several speakers, including Steven Meyer, Design System and Design Leader at Keap; Kyle Lacy, Chief Marketing Officer at Lessonly; and Katherine Mok, Global Director of Marketing and Communications at Interbrand. By discussing the good, the bad, and the workable, we can better understand successful brand and design alignment. This begins from day one, with the creation of a proper brand guide shared by brand, marketing and design. By using a system like Frontify, companies can better understand their marketing and design workflows.

"Taking a brand's initiative from a success to best-in-class execution is a must for us," said Jaclyn Kalb, GM of Frontify's US office, "With our product, we integrate real-time feedback from several teams, alongside a seamless process that connect design components with dynamic code. This is the kind of approach that elevates our clients' productivity, involvement, and – ultimately – their daily work lives."

Transparency and trust are strong brand builders. Clients using Frontify and focusing on its innovative product developments, feature updates, and brand management insights understand that the real value in their initiatives begins with the design and product phases. Proper management and implementation, sharing of leadership, and success stories at events like Brand Bites – in tandem with the ongoing team effort – enable companies to ensure they are putting forward products and brands that highlight collaboration, all while supporting their clients. For more information on Brand Bites or other Frontify events, please visit http://www.frontify.com/en/events.

About Frontify

Frontify is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that helps businesses effectively manage their brands with a centralized online platform. Established in 2013 by Founder and CEO Roger Dudler, Frontify has scaled to 110+ employees across St. Gallen, Switzerland and New York, USA. Along the way, Frontify has signed on customers including: Facebook, Dyson, Lufthansa, Vodafone, and Allianz. For more information on Frontify, please visit our website at http://www.frontify.com.



SOURCE Frontify