Frontera Provides Notice of Upcoming Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call, Year-End 2020 Independent Reserves Assessment and 2021 Capital Plan and Guidance Information

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that its year-end 2020 results, year-end 2020 independent reserves assessment and 2021 capital plan and guidance information will be released after markets close on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EST/GMT-5). Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard Herbert, Chief Executive Officer, Alejandro Piñeros, Chief Financial Officer and select members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll Free North America): 1-888-664-6392 Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia): 01-800-518-4036 Participant Number (International): 1-416-764-8659 Conference ID: 91202363 Webcast Audio: www.fronteraenergy.ca

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. (EST/GMT-5) Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number: 1-888-390-0541 International Dial-in Number: 1-416-764-8677 Encore ID: 202363

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in South America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

