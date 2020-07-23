+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 23:01:00

Frontera Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that its second quarter results will be released after market on Thursday, August 6, 2020 followed by a conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (MST) and 10:00 a.m. (EST/GMT-5). Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard Herbert, Chief Executive Officer, Alejandro Piñeros, Chief Financial Officer and select members of the senior management team.

Analyst and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll Free North America):

1-888-664-6392

Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia):

01-800-518-4036

Participant Number (International):

1-416-764-8659

Conference ID:

66267364

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. (EST/GMT-5) Friday, August 14, 2020.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number:

1-888-390-0541

International Dial-in Number:

1-416-764-8677

Encore ID:

267364

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in South America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Guyana. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

If you would like to receive News Releases via e-mail as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontera-provides-notice-of-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-conference-call-301099170.html

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation

Der heimische Markt notierte am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht unter die Nulllinie fiel. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag kräftig abwärts.

