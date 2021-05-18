Frontera Maintains Production Outlook

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("the Company") today stated that it is maintaining its production outlook for the year as it has had no material impacts from recent events in Colombia. The Company will, as it always has, consult with its stakeholders, lever its strong transportation and logistics network, monitor the situation and provide the market with any updates as appropriate. The health and safety of our employees, contractors, service providers and communities where we operate remains our number one priority.

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public Company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

