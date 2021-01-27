Front, The Strategic Investment Platform, Names Adam Israel As New COO

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Front , the first strategic investment platform that puts data-driven investment guidance in the hands of a new generation of investors with FISCO technology, today announced Adam Israel as the new COO. Adam brings decades of financial services experience to this fast-growing fintech startup, previously managing strategic broker dealer initiatives at top domestic and international wealth and banking businesses, including HSBC.

"Wealth creation is an uneven playing field. People lack access to the tools and insights that help big financial institutions invest strategically," said Adam Israel, COO at Front. "That is, until Front. I am thrilled and honored to bring my experience to a mission that will empower millions of people to build stronger financial futures."

Front launched a waitlist for their app in November 2020 that grew to 40,000 people in two months. The company officially launched to the public January 2020 and, while not a requirement to use the app, investors who have linked their existing brokers now represent over $70 million in assets under management (AUM). Front connects to popular brokers, like Robinhood, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Stash, and others, to provide personalized portfolio analysis and daily stock picks.

Front's proprietary FISCO technology sets Front apart from other fintech companies. FISCO leverages AI to help investors understand risk with a single score for every stock. Like a credit score for stocks, FISCO makes expert insights simple, free, and accessible to everyone.

The announcement of Front's new COO follows the success of Front's official app launch , giving a new generation of investors access to Front's strategic investment tools. The Front app is available for free on iOS and Android to help everyone invest with confidence.

About Front

Front is the first strategic investment platform to empower a new generation of investors with FISCO stock scoring technology. With Front, people learn data-driven investment strategies, better portfolio management, and can connect their broker to invest with confidence. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Front was founded in 2020 to help people build stronger financial futures. Front is a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) with the SEC. Company advisors include leaders from Google, Microsoft, Visa, and Target. Get the free Front app for iOS and Android . Learn more at front.org .

