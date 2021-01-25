SMI 10’927 0.0%  SPI 13’540 -0.2%  Dow 30’682 -1.0%  DAX 13’621 -1.8%  Euro 1.0779 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’545 -1.6%  Gold 1’850 -0.1%  Bitcoin 30’387 6.3%  Dollar 0.8890 0.4%  Öl 55.2 0.0% 

Front Announces Official Launch to Empower Next Generation of Investors with Strategic Investing, FISCO

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Front, the first strategic investment platform that puts data-driven investment guidance in the hands of a new generation of investors, today announced the public launch of their fintech app that gives everyone access to AI-driven FISCO stock scoring technology for free.

Front is the first strategic investment platform to empower a new generation of investors with FISCO stock scoring technology. With Front, people learn data-driven investment strategies, better portfolio management, and can connect their broker to invest with confidence. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Front was founded in 2020 to help people build stronger financial futures. Front is a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) with the SEC. (PRNewsfoto/Front Finance)

In November 2020, Front announced a waitlist that attracted 40,000 individuals in two months. While not a requirement to use the app, those who connected their broker received early access and their broker accounts represented over $50 million in assets under management (AUM).

Front connects to popular trading apps and brokers, like Robinhood, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Stash, and others, so people can see their investments in one place and be notified of new opportunities based on their preferences and existing investments.

"The question is not whether to invest, it's how," said Bam Azizi, Co-Founder & CEO at Front. "As younger generations look to the stock market to build wealth, they need tools to find opportunities and understand risk, now more than ever. I founded Front to give millions of people the power to build better financial futures."

Front's exclusive FISCO technology helps investors make informed decisions and easily understand risk. Front monitors companies, markets, and news 24/7, calculating a single score for every stock to save users time and money. FISCO also assesses stock compatibility with investors' existing portfolios and sends daily stock picks. Like a credit score for stocks, FISCO makes expert insights simple, free, and accessible to everyone.

"Today, individual investors are taking money matters into their own hands, seeking out self-directed, data-driven investment strategies," said Adam Israel, Co-Founder & COO at Front. "Yet, access to so much information and market volatility makes investment decisions increasingly complex. Smart, secure technology, like Front, can give people the tools they need to cut through the noise and make better investments."

The announcement of Front's public launch follows the success of the Front's beta app launch, giving the next generation of investors early access to Front's strategic investment tools. The Front app is available for free on iOS and Android to help everyone invest with confidence.

About Front
Contacts:
Lauren Weatherall
lauren@front.org
(415) 322-3015

Natacha Rousseau
natacha@front.org
(323) 352-6417

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/front-announces-official-launch-to-empower-next-generation-of-investors-with-strategic-investing-fisco-301213756.html

SOURCE Front Finance

