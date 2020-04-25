+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
25.04.2020 23:12:00

From Volcano to Virtual; Students Embrace an Academic New Norm

PORTLAND, Ore., April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wy'East Mountain Academy is one of the world's only snowboard, ski, and skateboard high schools and is known for producing its fair share of Olympic medalists. Each April, students and families gather for Wy'East's annual graduation ceremonies at the historic Timberline Lodge on Mt. Hood, which is a designated "potentially active" volcano by the U.S. Geological Survey and happens to be the second most climbed mountain in the world. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, students, staff, and families have instead gathered around their computers today to participate in one of the nation's first online high school graduation ceremonies.

With the school year cut short, students quickly adapted from skateparks and ski slopes to wrapping up the year studying and training at home through personalized online coaching and athletics. Students connected with their academic advisors, coaches, and peers daily via the video conferencing app, Zoom, where they shared videos of their at-home or local gym workouts, new skateboard and trampoline tricks, and presented projects for new skateboard and terrain park designs.

Under normal circumstances, the school's summer term would begin on May 11 with students earning extra credits while skiing and snowboarding through the summer months on Mt. Hood's year-round natural snow pack. In this new era, students will be returning to a program Wy'East calls their "Mobile Semester," which expands on the virtual experience the school moved to this spring.

"It's all about making lemonade out of lemons," commented Kevin English, the academy's president. "Fortunately, our school has been dedicated to the online education model for over a decade so adapting to the current global environment was easy. The current situation not only forced us to accelerate our academic and athletic performance, but to also prioritize our students to continue to feel connected to each other, the school, the culture, and the sports they love so much."

The virtual graduation went off without a hitch featuring all the traditional pomp and circumstance to be expected: faculty welcomes, accomplished alumni keynotes (Olympic bronze medalist Alex Beaulieu-Marchand), contemplative student speeches, a turning of the tassels and a toss of the mortarboards all within the confines of home.

About Wy'East Mountain Academy

Founded in 2009, Wy'East Mountain Academy is an action sports-focused academic boarding school that has produced countless noteworthy and successful alumni including Olympic and X-Games medalists. Designed and directed in partnership with its staff of globally renowned coaches and academic professionals, Wy'East Mountain Academy is for students grades 7-12 who have a passion for skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking and skateboarding, and for those who simply aspire to experience the great outdoors.

To learn more about Wy'East Mountain Academy, visit www.wyeastacademy.com.

Press Contact

Wy'East Mountain Academy
Dan Tattersfield, Director of Admissions
dan@wyeastacademy.com
(503) 622-8931

Related Images

students-embrace-an-academic-new.jpg
Students Embrace an Academic New Norm
Wy'East Mountain Academy Mobile Semester Graduate

Related Links

Website

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-volcano-to-virtual-students-embrace-an-academic-new-norm-301047216.html

SOURCE Wy'East Mountain Academy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 106.56
1.78 %
Lonza Grp 424.80
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 347.45
0.55 %
Givaudan 3’262.00
0.06 %
ABB 16.82
0.06 %
Alcon 51.34
-1.46 %
SGS 2’181.00
-1.49 %
CS Group 7.75
-1.70 %
CieFinRichemont 52.24
-2.06 %
The Swatch Grp 183.80
-3.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.04.20
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
24.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé kann Wachstum im ersten Quartal kräftig steigern
BB Biotech im ersten Quartal mit hohem Verlust - Aktie in Rot
Das könnte hinter Warren Buffetts verstärktem Aktienverkauf im April stecken
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Fitch stuft Swiss Re ab - Ausblick stabil
Jagd nach Rendite: Wieso das Coronavirus Vermögensverwalter kalt erwischen konnte
SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Gileads Remdesivir im Fokus: Wirbel um Medikament für Corona-Patienten - Aktie volatil
Pensionskassen mit schwächstem Quartal seit der Finanzkrise
Q1 2020: Diese Kryptowährung enttäuschte im ersten Jahresviertel
Weltweite Öllager angeblich zu 73 Prozent gefüllt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen ab. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenende deutlich bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB