02.09.2020 12:37:00

From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - If You Find Issues with Past Tax Returns, Should You Submit Amended Tax Returns?

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax returns can be complex, especially for large domestic and international businesses or individual taxpayers with lots of offshore bank and financial accounts & offshore businesses or investments. As such, it is not uncommon for taxpayers, even those who have had "professional" help filling out their returns, to make a mistake that they may not notice until they are going over their forms again after they have been submitted, especially where you have changed tax preparers.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tax Law Offices of David W Klas)

If amending your return changes the amount of tax due by a substantial amount you run the risk of sparking an audit or criminal tax investigation.  If your tax goes up the state or federal government might suspect that you cheated on the original return by omitting income or by claiming deductions or credits for which you are entitled.  If your tax goes down, they might infer the opposite – that you are cheating in the act of filing an amended return.  The very act of amending a return can be construed as a criminal admission by a federal or state taxing authority in certain circumstances.   Therefore, it's an excellent  idea to contact an experienced dual licensed Tax Attorney and CPA like those at the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing before choosing to submit amended returns so we can keep you out of trouble.  

If the original returns were false and you willfully filed them nonetheless, you are wise to submit an amended return before the IRS catches it and opens a high-risk eggshell audit or criminal tax investigation to avoid facing serious civil fines and even criminal tax prosecution and restitution.

Where undisclosed foreign accounts or unreported offshore income generating assets are involved or a large amount of domestic tax has been underreported over several years in a consistently deceptive manner, a domestic or offshore voluntary disclosure program may be the better option for you in order to simultaneously receive a nearly guaranteed pass on criminal tax prosecution and to minimize any potential civil penalties involved and achieve a certain degree of certainty in the process.

See the full version of this article here

Public Contact: Dave Klasing Esq. M.S.-Tax CPA, dave@taxesqcpa.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-the-tax-law-offices-of-david-w-klasing---if-you-find-issues-with-past-tax-returns-should-you-submit-amended-tax-returns-301122484.html

SOURCE Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing, PC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 570.00
3.11 %
The Swatch Grp 197.00
2.93 %
CieFinRichemont 62.20
2.81 %
SGS 2’409.00
2.55 %
Roche Hldg G 326.00
2.52 %
Zurich Insur Gr 341.90
1.45 %
Nestle 110.12
1.36 %
ABB 23.50
1.34 %
CS Group 10.00
0.93 %
Swiss Life Hldg 371.60
0.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:48
SMI beendet negativen Trend
06:07
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rekordfahrt ist nicht aufzuhalten / Novartis – Das kann den Bullen nicht gefallen
01.09.20
Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett - das Orakel von Omaha
01.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
31.08.20
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:46
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla haussiert
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot
Wall Street beendet den Handel im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Novartis will Armen Zugang zu Medikamenten erleichtern - Novartis-Aktie gefragt
SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Nikkei letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Nikkei letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch klar nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost herrschten zur Wochenmitte uneinheitliche Tendenzen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB