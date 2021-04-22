 From Superpolished Substrates to Nonlinear Crystals, New Laser Optics are Here to Improve High-Power Laser Applications | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
22.04.2021 19:10:00

From Superpolished Substrates to Nonlinear Crystals, New Laser Optics are Here to Improve High-Power Laser Applications

BARRINGTON, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, a renowned provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. EO has released Nonlinear Crystals, which have high laser-induced damage thresholds (LIDTs), and TECHSPEC® Superpolished Substrates, which have extremely low surface roughness, both of which are ideal for high-power laser applications.

Nonlinear Crystals consist of β-barium borate (BBO) or lithium triborate (LBO) and feature anti-reflection (AR) coated surfaces with 20-10 surface quality. The surface flatness specifications for each crystal type are λ/8 and λ/10 for BBO and LBO options, respectively. With damage thresholds up to 10 J/cm2 (@ 1064nm, 10ns 10Hz), these crystals are ideal for frequency conversion of Ti:Sapphire and Yb:doped lasers.

TECHSPEC® Superpolished Substrates feature ≤1Å RMS surface roughness on both sizes, making these window substrates highly superior for reduced scatter or use with UV or high-power lasers. The low scatter of these substrates also makes them ideal substrate options for high-quality ion-beam sputtered (IBS) AR or reflective coatings. Additional applications for these superpolished windows include cavity-ring down spectroscopy, scatterometry, and UV laser eye surgery.

To view these, and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About EO:
Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:
Monica Hutchinson
Phone: 1-800-363-1992
Email: mhutchinson@edmundoptics.com

Related Images

nonlinear-crystals.jpg
Nonlinear Crystals
Nonlinear Crystals of either β-barium borate (BBO) or lithium triborate (LBO) are used for frequency conversion of laser sources.

techspec-superpolished-substrates.jpg
TECHSPEC® Superpolished Substrates
TECHSPEC® Superpolished Substrates are superpolished on both surfaces to achieve superior surface specifications, including ≤1Å RMS surface roughness.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-superpolished-substrates-to-nonlinear-crystals-new-laser-optics-are-here-to-improve-high-power-laser-applications-301275270.html

SOURCE Edmund Optics

﻿

