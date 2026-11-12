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12.11.2026 11:43:43
From Organic Residues to Tomorrow’s Jet Fuel: FFG-Funded REPLOID Project Aims to Unlock a Local, Independent Feedstock Source for Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Europe
|
PRESS RELEASE
From Organic Residues to Tomorrow’s Jet Fuel: FFG-Funded REPLOID Project Aims to Unlock a Local, Independent Feedstock Source for Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Europe
Wels, Austria – November 12, 2026 – The Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) is providing six-figure funding for a research project by REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) through its Basic Programs funding scheme. The project aims to demonstrate that fat from insect larvae can be used as a feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”). This would unlock a new, scalable feedstock source for one of the world’s fastest-growing energy markets.
A Global Market Facing a Feedstock Shortage
The aviation industry is undergoing one of the biggest transformations in its history. Since 2025, the ReFuelEU Aviation regulation has required fuel supplied for flights departing from EU airports to contain a minimum of 2% SAF. This share will rise to 6% in 2030, 20% in 2035, and 70% in 2050.
Global SAF production in 2026 is expected to reach approximately 2.4 million metric tons – just 0.8% of global jet fuel demand. To achieve aviation’s net-zero target, around 500 million metric tons will be needed annually by 2050. Closing the gap between supply and demand represents one of the greatest challenges – and opportunities – of the energy transition.
Feedstock availability is the main bottleneck. Approximately 80% of SAF is currently produced from used cooking oil, which is available only in limited quantities. Around 85% of the feedstocks used for SAF in Europe are sourced from outside the EU, primarily from China. Europe is expanding production but remains heavily dependent on imported feedstocks, bringing additional costs, emissions, and geopolitical risks.
A Solution Close to Home
Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID Group AG: “Europe is urgently looking for feedstocks for sustainable aviation fuel. Yet considerable potential lies right on our doorstep: in the organic residues generated every day. Our insect larvae enable us to turn these residues into a high-quality, regionally available feedstock. The FFG’s support for this project validates our approach. We want to demonstrate that insect fat can make a meaningful contribution to supply security and the decarbonization of aviation – in Austria, across Europe and around the world.”
The research project supports the development of an approach designed to strengthen regional circular economies, reduce dependence on imported fats, and open up additional applications in the chemical and energy sectors.
About REPLOID Group AG
REPLOID offers an innovative system for recovering locally sourced organic byproducts from the food industry on an industrial scale.
The Group deploys and services modular, scalable plants (ReFarmUnits) for its customers, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors. In these plants, Black Soldier Fly larvae process organic residual materials (bioconversion). The larvae are fed a feed mix tailored to the specific site. Based on the Group's own research and development, this feed mix is formulated from residual materials from the regional food value chain. After one week, the larvae have completed their work and increased to approximately 25 times their original weight. Customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them over for central marketing or further processing.
REPLOID markets the larvae either directly or after further processing, for example to customers in the animal-feed industry. The Company is driving the vertical integration of its value chain and also markets its own animal feed. REPLOID produces premium organic fertilizer from the by-products of the recovery process (insect frass).
With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID also offers an economically attractive solution for the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, sustainably conserving key resources.
REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 200 people.
Contact
Hans Lang | Director of Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu
End of Media Release
Issuer: REPLOID Group AG
Key word(s): Research/Technology
12.11.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Durisolstrasse 6
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 660 / 776 50 40
|E-mail:
|office@reploid.eu
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3HRX5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
|EQS News ID:
|2433746
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2433746 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Henkel - Der Umbau trägt Früchte
Starke Quartalszahlen, eine erhöhte Prognose und milliardenschwere Übernahmen sorgen für Schwung bei Henkel. Auch an der Börse läuft es rund: Die Aktie zählt 2026 zu den DAX-Outperformern und nimmt nun Kurs auf das Fünf-Jahres-Hoch.Weiterlesen!
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KMU-Finanzierung in der Schweiz: Können Fintechs die Banken herausfordern? – Didier Denat zu Gast im BX Morningcall
KMU-Finanzierung in der Schweiz: Können digitale Finanzierungsdienstleister wie Kredo die traditionellen Banken herausfordern? Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Didier Denat (Executiv Chairman, Kredo) über KMU-Kredite, Fintechs, künstliche Intelligenz und die Zukunft des Schweizer Kreditmarkts.
Didier Denat war viele Jahre in Führungspositionen bei Credit Suisse und Citigroup tätig. Heute engagiert er sich als Executive Chairman bei Kredo, einem Schweizer Fintech für Unternehmensfinanzierungen.
Im Gespräch erläutert er, warum sich klassische Banken bei kleineren KMU-Krediten wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen gegenübersehen, welche Rolle alternative Finanzierungsplattformen übernehmen können und wie Kredo Digitalisierung mit langjähriger Kreditexpertise verbindet.
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