From Green Screens to The Cloud: Maestro PMS' Continued Commitment to Innovation Powers Success for Independents for More Than 40 Years

MARKHAM, Canada, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Maestro PMS started more than 40 years ago, hotel systems had green screens and ran on computers the size of chest freezers. Today Maestro operates from tablets and mobile devices that access information in the Cloud to support single properties and entire hotel groups. Maestro PMS continues to flourish as a trusted partner to the independent property operator and leverages the latest mobile and Cloud tech innovations in its hotel software systems to power both guests and staff with the tools they need.

"More than 20 years ago the hotel industry, and my properties, were bracing for Y2K," said Chris Shroff, owner of Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts with eight full-service beachfront properties in Myrtle Beach, SC. "Most computer code then would not support the four-place date convention required for the 2000s. Maestro saw this coming and completely rewrote its hotel software systems in the newest code for the emerging hardware platforms. They based that new hotel software on years of hotel experience to be easily upgraded to facilitate new requirements and they continue to upgrade Maestro and add new modules today."

When the Internet emerged as a possible reservation channel in the late 1990s Maestro saw that it would have a major impact on hotel booking and developed ResWave, its own direct online booking engine module as part of the completely integrated Maestro PMS solution. Later, when online aggregators and OTAs (online travel agencies) entered the market, Maestro was one of the first system providers to leverage this change. Its integration with the first Channel Managers in 2003 gave users a powerful new reservation channel. Automated 2-way communication between Maestro and major online reservation services pushed Maestro user's yield managed, optimized and standardized rates to multiple Web channels to increase occupancy and revenue. Today Maestro supports over 600 3rd party systems and offers a collection of open APIs to continue delivering partner integrations to meet client demand.

The emergence of reliable high-speed internet service led to Maestro thinking forward to bring one of the first sophisticated browser-based systems to market, Maestro Web. "Maestro Web reduced our investment in large hardware platforms and networks," said Shroff. "Maestro Web lets our managers and staff logon to our systems remotely through a web browser to oversee operations or take reservations. Our engineers monitor our property systems' health and our housekeepers check property status. Having the freedom to access Maestro remotely also helps our teams fill in if there is a staff shortage. Over the years Maestro has always provided the latest technology to help Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts be successful."

In addition to continuous system innovation, Maestro PMS strengthened its North American support offices and expanded its Diamond Plus Services that come standard with Maestro deployment. Maestro added instant Live Chat from any Maestro screen to give independent operators' intuitive ways to connect for support & training needs. Live Chat recognizes you through securely passed credentials for personalized immediate assistance. Diamond Plus Service includes 24/7 North American based call center support, direct email support from within Maestro, On-Demand One-on-One Live Training, built-In system Self-Help Tutorials and Reference Guides, an entire eLearning Center including Live Webcasts, Videos, and Self-guided Tutorials for faster system proficiency and productivity. It also includes lifetime version upgrades and enhancements as part of the subscription fees, ensuring clients are never forced to purchase a PMS system again when technology changes occur.

Warren Dehan, Maestro PMS President, said, "The hospitality industry drives our development. The forces that impact our clients are the source of our innovations. We follow industry trends and speak with users about what is important to their businesses, we also monitor tech trends in other industries. Today those trends include data security, guest engagement and privacy, and financial mandates like continuing PCI compliance. Maestro has supported hotel operators for more than 40 years and we will continue to provide the latest solutions into the future. Our commitment is to innovate for our clients and protect their investment in Maestro for years to come."

The Maestro Property Management System delivers flexible and scalable deployment options with an identical full-featured web browser or windows solution available in the cloud or on premise. Maestro's revenue-generating hotel management software tools and services increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations and provide personalized and mobile guest service tools to enhance the guest experience. Click here for more information on how to engage and socialize with Maestro PMS.

About Maestro PMS

Maestro is the preferred cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro's PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database including web and mobile apps to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized experience. For over 40 years Maestro's Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups operational and productive. Click here for more information on Maestro.

SOURCE Maestro PMS