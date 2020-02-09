From Disparaged to Doctorate, Once Displaced Immigrant Dr. Ezzat Moghazy, Partners with AYBOS as the The Rebuild Your Mind Initiative Assistant Director

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ezzat Moghazy began consulting AYBOS and the Rebuild Your Mind (RYM) Initiative in 2019 after Dr. Nina Minagawa sent out a message to her professional network calling for support of the initiative. Still in his pre-doctorate at the time, Dr. Moghazy answered the call. Both Moghazy and now RYM Director Dr. Minagawa have both been instrumental in providing clinical direction for RYM since then. With Minagawa on medical leave, Moghazy has been filling both positions in her absence. Moghazy has accomplished an impressive resume, to now include: a Doctorate and Ph.D. in Integrative Medicine, over 20 years of experience in the medical field, a Master's degree in Physical Therapy, Certified Kinesiology Taping Instructor (CKTI), Reiki Master Teacher (RMT) since 1999, and Registered Psychotherapist /Clinical Hypnotherapist a PhD in Integrative Medicine. He met the love of his life, Michelle and started to practice in Denver & Boulder Colorado, which has become a huge success.

Since receiving his Doctorate in late 2019, Moghazy has accepted the full responsibility of the Assistant Director role for RYM. Dr. Moghazy is also the founder of My Best Healer (MBH), and has already donated many hours of consultation, as well as therapy by pledging the support of his practice. MBH, has offices in Denver and Boulder Colorado, specializing in: Chronic Pain, Weight Management, Smoking Cessation, Trauma/PTSD, Relationships Anxiety/Stress, Confidence, and Handwriting Analysis, according to their website (mybesthealer.com). Moghazy explains, "My Best Healer means You are your own best healer. In medicine, we all know that we treat people, but they heal themselves."

Dr. Moghazy learned the power of "self-healing" early in life as he came to America from Egypt without a penny in his pocket nor a roof over his head. His English was severely broken and a distant second language. What Moghazy did have was an integrative approach to eastern philosophy that he learned from his father. He taught him to pull resources from within, and he did just that.

Moghazy says that he represents the American Dream and has experienced it firsthand. Coming from such humble beginnings to become the accredited doctor he worked so hard to be, he has a passion for others in similar or worse positions. This is the motivation behind his mission for thousands of people across the world to learn how to pull resources from within themselves as taught early by his father. Ezzat starts by finding the root trauma or talent and either diminishes it or helps it to blossom. Through the initiative and community outreach, RYM and MBH also help at-risk youth of Denver see their potential and give them a light to hold on to.

At the heart of this goal is teaching the youth how to find their inner resources and encourage them to lead a life of passion, thereby creating a positive everlasting impact in the world. When they have nothing to hold on to, Moghazy's modalities and RYM techniques can help them learn to do great in life for themselves. Moghazy not only practices, but also represents this model as a child himself that started from nothing and worked his American Dream into a PhD and his own practice. You can see this passion is Dr. Moghazy's RYM Challenge Support Video included here: https://youtu.be/7P4n4RjEtSo

Dr. Moghazy has created a unique Quantum Medical approach, meaning to become resourceful, that trains neural pathways in the mind to become resourceful in order to see the world from within. This is the vision and clinical direction Moghazy brings to the RYM Initiative overall. In addition to the local economy stimulation through MBH and AYBOS, the RYM Initiative keeps on track with their goal to destigmatize mental health experiences all together.

To accomplish this and make these resources available to every individual & business, Dr. Moghazy and AYBOS have launched the 50,000 Hour Mental Health Challenge to all mental health professionals. Moghazy and Calyn Crow of Rocky Mountain Solutions are the first therapists to put their "modalities where their mouth is." Both have donated the first hours to the challenge in hopes that as many doctors, therapists and mental health professionals follow their example in droves.

Moghazy, Crow and AYBOS are working unceasingly to make Colorado the most efficient trauma-informed (education about the brain, body & mind), trauma-conscious (understanding how to utilize this education effectively), and lastly trauma-responsive (having the resources readily available to respond to trauma in each individual) state in the US.

Both Moghazy and Crow have filmed versions of their approaches for the challenge with AYBOS Video Team. You can see both videos here:

Calyn Crow: https://youtu.be/smmMJYrcyJM

Dr. Moghazy: https://youtu.be/6rJ5SReq4VM

For more information regarding the 50,000 Hour Mental Health Challenge, or for treatment inquiries, you can contact Dr. Moghazy at the following:

Dr. Ezzat Moghazy

I-MD, PhD

http://www.MyBestHealer.com

Also, you can always contact AYBOS Marketing LLC regarding the RYM Challenge or the 50,000 Hour Mental Health Challenge. With over 60 challenges filmed to date, the question is why haven't you gone to @rebuildyourmindchallenge on Facebook and taken the challenge yourself?

Follow this story by going to @RebuildYourMindChallenge on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

AYBOS Marketing LLC

(303) 219-0251

SOURCE AYBOS Marketing