From CEO to Prison Inmate: New Book Describes How One Executive Was Transformed by Yoga and Found His Purpose Behind Prison Walls

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Before he was incarcerated for nine months in 2011, Michael D. Huggins had been running a $2 billion medical device company. A Wharton School MBA graduate whose prior knowledge about prison came from what he saw on television, Huggins received an unexpected education when he became inmate No. 60419066 in the federal prison system. He had been sentenced to a misdemeanor prison term under the Responsible Corporate Officer doctrine, which holds executives accountable for subordinates' business actions.

His life turned upside down in this highly publicized case, once Huggins was in jail he sought salvation in a practice he had taught years before: yoga. In Going Om: A CEO's Self-Discovery Behind Bars (Hawkeye Publishing), Huggins details his incredible transformative journey from inmate to yogi, entrepreneur and mindful leader and what other executives—and indeed anyone—can learn from his experiences.

His rude awakening began as he was escorted from the courtroom directly to a holding cell and continued during his transfer to Lewisburg prison. In the book's introduction he writes: "My Wharton MBA and former CEO status meant nothing here. To the men with the guns, I was no different from the drug dealers, gang members, and murderers with whom I shared this ride. … Practicing yoga in chains on a cold bus headed into the unknown put all of my lessons to the test."

In an interview, Huggins, who has been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox News and more, can talk about:

The power of choice to not let where we are define who we are

His firsthand account of prison injustices as a reflection of societal problems.

Why he declined lucrative offers to return to the corporate world and instead formed the nonprofit Transformation Yoga Project.

The underground economy in prison—where everything is available—and what he learned from it

Praise for Going Om

"This cautionary tale is a must-read for every corporate executive and even mid-level manager in any industry. … An inspiring read about personal triumph, discovery, and the resiliency of the human spirit." – Michael Daley, Ph.D., founder, president and CEO, OrthogenRx, Inc.

"Despite the increasing popularity of yoga, few books exist describing the real-life application of yoga, especially dealing with men. …Despite glaring flaws in our criminal justice system, Michael D. Huggins, or "Yogi Mike," #60419066 as he became inside prison, eloquently journals spiritual growth for himself and others that inspired him to develop community-based programs to share the powerful and practical tools of yoga and mindfulness with those who would not normally have access to them." – Rob Schware, co-founder and executive director, The Give Back Yoga Foundation

"Going Om is a truly inspirational tale of how yoga can heal and transform us. … This book will fill your soul with possibility and help light the way to discovering the meaning and purpose that we all so desperately need." – J. Brown, yoga teacher, writer, and host of J. Brown Yoga Talks Podcast

About the Author

Michael D. Huggins is the founder and president of the Transformation Yoga Project, which serves more than 50,000 people impacted by trauma, substance abuse, and incarceration through trauma-sensitive yoga. Huggins is a frequent speaker on self-empowerment, mindfulness, and yoga. Trained in applying yoga practices for addiction recovery and trauma-related issues, he continues to teach yoga in prisons. He also contributed to several books that focus on best practices for teaching trauma-informed yoga and mindfulness to under-served populations.

