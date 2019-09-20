From Banking to Emerging Technologies, Manish Bhai Launches CoantumLeap Tech Ventures

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Making a bet into the digital future, veteran banker Manish Bhai launched CoantumLeap, an ambitious CXO focused digital solutions platform. CoantumLeap, that has been in stealth mode for last few months, is an accelerated and inorganic built out digital solutions venture predominantly focused on APAC and financial services. The platform is anchored around Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and allied emerging technologies, the founders announced.

Headquartered in Singapore, CoantumLeap is backed by a robust leadership. Co-founder Manish Bhai is ex- Managing Director & Board member at Citi Singapore, and a high impact sales and markets development leader with intimate experience of this region.

Talking about the future and growth plans, Manish Bhai said, "I am delighted to launch CoantumLeap. Digital solutions are already close to a trillion-dollar market and will grow 30% CAGR for next 5-10 years. Over $100b capital is chasing AI, Fintech, Data analytics, Cloud & Robotic automation space already."

"In Phase-1 of our plan, we will focus on South-east Asia, including India, in Phase-2 on Korea and Japan and Phase-3 covers Australia," he said.

Manish is joined in this venture by a digital technology veteran and disrupter with over two decades of technology innovation experience in cutting edge technologies like AI, cloud, IOT, immersive experiences and Blockchain.

CoantumLeap has two significant joint ventures already in execution and is executing an innovative partnership strategy with large enterprises and VCs around their investment portfolios. Currently, the company is actively pursuing over 20 million dollars' worth of acquisition pipeline.

"For the roll-up strategy, we already have green-light from few leading Private Equity (PE) players. Our plan involves continuous smart financial structuring, harnessing the power of financial leverage on the back of cash-flows of the acquisitions, to minimize equity dilution for investors," said Manish.

CoantumLeap aims to deliver value based on unique and proprietary digital transformation blueprints with laser sharp focus on 'significant problems waiting to be solved'.

The fintech opportunity just in the digital payments space and in a country like India digital payments - is estimated to touch $500 billion by 2020, contributing 15 per cent to the country's GDP, according to a report by Google and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Markets like Singapore, Indonesia & Malaysia offer great but underserved opportunities in digital banking, wealth tech and AI enabled newer financial lending models.

