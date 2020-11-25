FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company” or "Frontline”), today reported unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020:



Highlights

Net income of $57.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020

Adjusted net income of $56.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020

Reported total operating revenues of $247.4 million for the third quarter of 2020

Reported spot TCEs for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 tankers in the third quarter of 2020 were $49,200, $25,100 and $12,800 per day, respectively

For the fourth quarter of 2020, we estimate spot TCE on a load-to discharge basis of $22,600 contracted for 74% of vessel days for VLCCs, $12,600 contracted for 61% of vessel days for Suezmax tankers and $13,800 contracted for 65% of vessel days for LR2 tankers. We expect the spot TCEs for the full fourth quarter of 2020 to be lower than the TCEs currently contracted, due to the impact of ballast days at the end of the fourth quarter as well as current freight rates

Entered into three senior secured term loan facilities in November 2020 in an amount of up to $250.7 million, $100.8 million and $133.7 million, respectively, to refinance two existing term loan facilities maturing in the second quarter of 2021 and to partially finance the LR2 tankers under construction

Divested our 71.38% ownership interest in ship management company SeaTeam Management Pte Ltd.

Lars H. Barstad, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS commented:

"Frontline's strong results in the third quarter of 2020 came amid an extremely volatile quarter for the industry. Oil demand slowly began to recover in the third quarter of 2020, and the record levels of global oil inventories have been gradually declining. While demand remains significantly lower than prior to the pandemic, it is forecast to rebound in 2021. Demand growth coupled with the potential for OPEC+ production cuts to be reversed would quickly boost tanker demand. There continues to be uncertainty about the impact of newly-mandated lockdowns, particularly in the western hemisphere, as well as the timing of the potential reversal of OPEC+ production cuts. In the longer term, the tanker fleet fundamentals remain favorable with the lowest orderbook in 20 years across all asset classes. Frontline is very confident in the long-term prospects due to its modern fuel-efficient fleet, cost efficient organization and robust financial position, and we expect to deliver increasingly strong performance as the global recovery continues.”

Inger M. Klemp, Chief Financial Officer of Frontline Management AS, added:

"Following the recently concluded refinancing of two term loan facilities with total balloon payments of $324.4 million due in April 2021 and in June 2021, Frontline has no material maturities until 2023. The Company’s newbuilding program is also fully funded with a new term loan facility in an amount of up to $133.7 million. Importantly, our recent financings were done at attractive terms, maintaining our competitive cost structure and reinforcing Frontline’s strong standing within the lending community.”

Average daily time charter equivalents ("TCEs")1

($ per day) Spot TCE Spot TCE estimates % covered Estimated average daily BE rates Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2020 VLCC 49,200 75,800 74,800 58,000 35,900 22,600 74% 21,900 SMAX 25,100 51,100 57,800 38,200 25,800 12,600 61% 20,400 LR2 12,800 36,900 31,200 29,800 22,000 13,800 65% 15,700

The estimated average daily cash breakeven rates are the daily TCE rates the vessels must earn in order to cover operating expenses including dry docks, repayments of loans, interest on loans, bareboat hire, time charter hire and net general and administrative expenses for the remainder of the year.

Spot estimates are provided on a load-to-discharge basis, whereby the company recognizes revenues over time ratably from commencement of cargo loading until completion of discharge of cargo. The rates reported are for all days up until the last contracted discharge of cargo for each vessel in the quarter. The actual rates to be earned in the fourth quarter of 2020 will depend on the number of additional days that we can contract, and more importantly the number of additional days that each vessel is laden. Therefore, a high number of ballast days at the end of the quarter will limit the amount of additional revenues to be booked on a load-to-discharge basis. Ballast days are days when a vessel is sailing without cargo and therefore unable to recognize revenues. Furthermore, when a vessel remains uncontracted at the end of the quarter, the Company will recognize certain costs during the uncontracted days up until the period end, whereas if a vessel is contracted, then certain costs can be deferred and recognized over the load-to-discharge period.

The reporting of revenues on a load-to-discharge basis results in revenues being recognized over fewer days, but at a higher rate for those days. Over the life of a voyage there is no difference in the total revenues and costs to be recognized.

When expressing TCE per day for the third quarter of 2020, the Company uses the total available days for the quarter and not just the number of days the vessel is laden.

The Board of Directors

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

November 24, 2020

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Interim Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 37

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 76





Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

Frontline Ltd. and its subsidiaries, or the Company, desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. This report and any other written or oral statements made by us or on our behalf may include forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. When used in this document, the words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in the supply and demand for vessels comparable to ours, changes in world wide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, our ability to obtain financing and comply with the restrictions and other covenants in our financing arrangements, availability of skilled workers and the related labor costs, compliance with governmental, tax, environmental and safety regulation, any non-compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 (FCPA) or other applicable regulations relating to bribery, general economic conditions and conditions in the oil industry, effects of new products and new technology in our industry, the failure of counter parties to fully perform their contracts with us, our dependence on key personnel, adequacy of insurance coverage, our ability to obtain indemnities from customers, changes in laws, treaties or regulations, the volatility of the price of our ordinary shares; our incorporation under the laws of Bermuda and the different rights to relief that may be available compared to other countries, including the United States, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events or acts by terrorists, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Commission.

We caution readers of this report not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. These forward-looking statements are no guarantee of our future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act









1 This press release describes Time Charter Equivalent earnings and related per day amounts, which are not measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP ("non-GAAP”). See Appendix 1 for a full description of the measures and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure.







Attachment