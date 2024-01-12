Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'218 0.6%  SPI 14'631 0.7%  Dow 37'593 -0.3%  DAX 16'705 1.0%  Euro 0.9335 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'480 0.9%  Gold 2'049 1.0%  Bitcoin 37'037 -6.2%  Dollar 0.8513 -0.1%  Öl 78.3 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343
Top News
Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Plus
Freitagshandel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Gewinne
NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels fester
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie und Amazon-Aktie: Könnte es bald neue Aktiensplits geben?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Frontline Aktie [Valor: 31311833 / ISIN: BMG3682E1921]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.01.2024 22:30:00

FRO – Sale of its five oldest VLCCs

finanzen.net zero Frontline-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Frontline plc (the "Company” or "Frontline”) (NYSE: FRO – OSE: FRO) today announced that it has entered into an agreement whereby the Company will sell its five oldest VLCCs, built in 2009 and 2010, for an aggregate net sale price of $290 million. The vessels are expected to be delivered to the new owner during the first quarter of 2024. After repayment of existing debt on the vessels, the transaction is expected to generate net cash proceeds of approximately $207 million, and the Company expects to record a gain in the first quarter of 2024 in the range of approximately $68 million to $76 million, depending on the date of delivery of each vessel to the new owner. The sale is subject to certain closing conditions, in line with industry standards.

Lars H. Barstad, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS commented:
"We are very pleased with this transaction, capturing firm pricing for 14-15 year old vessels. Frontline has increased its position significantly in the VLCC segment during 2023 and this divestment of our remaining non-eco VLCCs is in line with our strategy of running the most modern, fuel-efficient fleet in the market.”   

Following this transaction and the completion of the delivery of all 24 VLCCs acquired from Euronav NV, Frontline’s fleet will consist of 84 vessels comprised of 41 VLCCs, 25 Suezmax tankers and 18 LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 18.2 million dwt and average age of only 5.9 years.

January 12, 2024

The Board of Directors
Frontline plc.
Limassol, Cyprus

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

Frontline and its subsidiaries, desire to take advantage of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbour legislation. This announcement and any other written or oral statements made by Frontline or its behalf may include forward-looking statements, which reflect its current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. When used in this document, the words "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "forecast,” "project,” "plan,” "potential,” "will,” "may,” "should,” "expect” and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based upon various assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and data available from third parties. Although Frontline believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Frontline’s control, it cannot assure you that Frontline will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Frontline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in Frontline’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the parties’ ability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals and to meet other closing conditions to complete the transactions referenced herein, as well as important factors described from time to time in the reports and other documents, including filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Frontline Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe schauen Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, auf das Jahr 2024. Werden Zinssenkungen und Konjunkturerholung das bestimmende Thema in diesem Jahr sein?
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über die US-Wahlen und welchen Effekt diese auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:42 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
09:54 Börse Aktuell – US-Inflation dämpft die gute Laune
09:22 Marktüberblick: Airbus übertrifft Ziel
08:56 SMI wieder zurück auf Anfang
08:02 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Impulse
11.01.24 Short-Term Options in Commodities: Potential Benefits and Applications
11.01.24 SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
11.01.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'695.84 19.03 C0SSMU
Short 11'903.22 13.95 CRSSMU
Short 12'351.66 8.91 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'218.43 12.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'763.37 19.70 SSRMOU
Long 10'513.24 13.70 SSOMRU
Long 10'074.31 8.95 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis offenbar nicht mehr an Cytokinetics-Übernahme interessiert
Bitcoin gibt Gewinne teils wieder ab: US-Börsenaufsicht genehmigt Bitcoin-Fonds
Plug Power-Aktie vor starkem Lauf? Experten legen hohes Kursziel fest
Diese fünf Ölaktien dürften mit Rekorddividenden aufwarten
UBS-Aktie schwächelt: CS-Wertpapiergeschäft in China findet offenbar einen internationalen Bieter
Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich stark
Altmanscher Z-Faktor: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen besteht eine hohe Insolvenzgefahr
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Freitagvormittag gesucht
Kursziele gesenkt: Warum Nestlé und Barry Callebaut von Analysten abgestraft werden
Partners Group-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Partners Group verzeichnet 2023 höheres verwaltetes Vermögen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten