|
26.04.2024 22:36:43
FRO – Filing of Annual Report
Frontline plc (the "Company”) announces the filing of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023.
The annual report can be downloaded from the Company’s website www.frontlineplc.cy or from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing to us at:
John Kennedy
8 Iris Building, 7th floor, Flat/Office 740B,
3106, Limassol, Cyprus.
or sending an e-mail to ir@frontmgt.no
April 26, 2024
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus.
Questions should be directed to:
Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Frontline Ltd
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Frontline Ltd
Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerQuartalsberichte helfen: Dow letztlich fester -- SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen in das Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt nahmen die Käufer am Freitag das Zepter in die Hand. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag deutlich aufwärts. In Fernost prägten Gewinne das Bild.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}