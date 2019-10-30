FRO - Extension of Senior Unsecured revolving $275.0 Million Credit Facility to May 2021

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company” or "Frontline”) (NYSE: FRO) today announces that it has extended the terms of its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $275.0 million with an affiliate of Hemen Holding Ltd. by 6 months to May 2021.

October 30, 2019

