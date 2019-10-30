|
FRO - Extension of Senior Unsecured revolving $275.0 Million Credit Facility to May 2021
Frontline Ltd. (the "Company” or "Frontline”) (NYSE: FRO) today announces that it has extended the terms of its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $275.0 million with an affiliate of Hemen Holding Ltd. by 6 months to May 2021.
October 30, 2019
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
Questions should be directed to:
Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 84
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 76
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
