+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.10.2019 15:00:00

FRO - Extension of Senior Unsecured revolving $275.0 Million Credit Facility to May 2021

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company” or "Frontline”) (NYSE: FRO) today announces that it has extended the terms of its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $275.0 million with an affiliate of Hemen Holding Ltd. by 6 months to May 2021.

October 30, 2019
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 50548769 55.00 % 9.00 %
Hugo Boss AG (Vz) / L"Oréal S.A. / LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 50548770 55.00 % 8.20 %
Aegon N.V. / AXA S.A. / Munich Re Ltd. 50548771 55.00 % 7.70 %

Questions should be directed to:

Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 84
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 76

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Frontline Ltdmehr Nachrichten