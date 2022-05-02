Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’972 -1.3%  SPI 15’406 -1.3%  Dow 33’062 0.3%  DAX 13’939 -1.1%  Euro 1.0273 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’732 -1.9%  Gold 1’862 -1.9%  Bitcoin 37’601 0.4%  Dollar 0.9776 0.6%  Öl 107.7 -1.5% 
1 Aktie gratis
Frontline Aktie [Valor: 31311833 / ISIN: BMG3682E1921]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.05.2022 22:30:00

FRO - Changes to the Board composition

Frontline
8.22 USD -1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Frontline Ltd. ("Frontline” or "the Company”) announces that Mr. Tor Svelland has resigned as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Svelland has served as a Director since August 2020. The Board would like to thank Mr. Svelland for his contribution and wishes him well in his future pursuits.

Frontline announces the appointment of Mr. Ole B. Hjertaker as a Director of the Company.

Ole B. Hjertaker has been a Director of SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL”) since October 2019. Mr. Hjertaker has served as Chief Executive Officer of SFL since 2009 and served as Chief Financial Officer from 2006 to 2009. Prior to joining SFL, Mr. Hjertaker was employed in the Corporate Finance division of DNB Markets, a leading shipping and offshore bank. Mr. Hjertaker has extensive corporate and investment banking experience, mainly within the Maritime and Transportation industries, and holds a Master of Science degree from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration.

Frontline announces the appointment of Mr. Steen Jakobsen as a Director of the Company.

Steen Jakobsen has served as a director of Flex LNG Ltd. since March 2021. Mr. Jakobsen joined Saxo Bank in 2000 and serves as Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Jakobsen was the founder of then Saxo Bank’s renowned Outrageous Predictions. Prior to joining Saxo Bank, he worked with Swiss Bank Corp, Citibank, Chase Manhattan, UBS and served as Global Head of Trading, FX and Options at Christiania (now Nordea). Mr. Jakobsen graduated from the University of Copenhagen in 1989 with a MSc in Economics.

The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
May 2, 2022

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad, Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 84

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Frontline Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13:10 Intel punktet mit Gewinn – Aktie dennoch am Jahrestief
11:21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
10:40 Vontobel: derimail - SMI bestätigt im bisherigen Jahresverlauf defensiven Charakter - Renditeoptimierung mit Blue Chips
09:50 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero setzt Rally fort
09:16 Anpfiff für einen spannenden Börsenmonat
09:05 Wochenstart in Gefahr
28.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.4% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Holcim Ltd
28.04.22 Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Twitter Übernahme – Auswirkungen auf Kryptos? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’552.77 17.15 SMIR9U
Short 12’777.79 12.91 SMIUBU
Short 13’184.38 8.96 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’971.73 02.05.2022 17:30:57
Long 11’494.85 18.62 PSSMDU
Long 11’132.70 11.95 OSSM2U
Long 10’672.84 8.22 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwieriger Start in den Mai: US-Handel endet dennoch auf grünem Terrain-- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Nikkei letztlich etwas niedriger - Chinas Börsen im Feiertag
CS-Aktie schliesst deutlich im Minus: Credit Suisse in den USA wegen angeblicher Geschäfte mit Oligarchen verklagt
Trotz Inflationsdruck: Experte erwartet baldigen Aufschwung am Aktienmarkt
Analystin hält Bitcoin für langweilig: "Als würde man Gras beim Wachsen zusehen"
CS-Aktie sackt letztlich ab: US-Pensionsfonds klagt offenbar gegen mehrere Credit Suisse-Manager wegen Archegos-Skandal
Idorsia-Aktie letztlich dennoch leichter: Idorsia beginnt Verkauf von Schlafmittel in den USA
Swiss Life-Aktie gibt schlussendlich ab: Asset Management von Swiss Life soll mehr Millionen zum Ergebnis beitragen
EU-Verbot von Proof-of-Work beim Bitcoin noch nicht vom Tisch
Trotz starker Quartalszahlen: Mit diese Problemen kämpft Tesla
Die Säule 3a - so sparen Sie für die gebundene Selbstvorsorge

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit