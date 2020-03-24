Frndly TV to Add 'INSP' Following the Recent Addition of CuriosityStream

DENVER, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frndly TV, the first-ever live and on-demand TV streaming service tailored specifically to traditional American families, announced today that it will add the general entertainment network INSP to the service in late April as its 15th channel. This follows the recent addition of CuriosityStream. All Frndly TV customers will be able to stream both channels for no additional cost.

"We've listened to what our customers have been asking for, and the number one request has been INSP. Now, more than ever, we are driven to provide our customers increased value by adding high quality channels without increasing the price," said Bassil El-Khatib, CEO, Frndly TV. "In addition, we're excited for our viewers to explore CuriosityStream's full breadth of entertaining and educational programming, and it, too, adds great value without increasing our prices."

INSP delivers quality western dramas, positive entertainment and inspiring stories that celebrate the American spirit and honors timeless values.

CuriosityStream offers documentary series and features that cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets with stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. Frndly TV has launched the live channel, delivering a schedule filled with many of CuriosityStream's most popular shows. Down the road, Frndly TV will add even more of CuriosityStream's thousands of on demand titles to the service.

With the addition of INSP and CuriosityStream, Frndly TV delivers 15 live channels and on-demand programming, including: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, INSP, The Weather Channel, UPtv, Game Show Network, Pixl, CuriosityStream, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Light TV, BabyFirst TV, and QVC.

Frndly TV is available starting at only $5.99 per month. For more information on Frndly TV or to start your seven-day free trial today, visit www.frndlytv.com.

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the first sub $10 live over-the-top television service built from the ground up with the traditional American Family in mind. Starting at only $5.99/mo, it offers 15 top rated live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, UPtv, Game Show Network, CuriosityStream, The Weather Channel, UPtv, Outdoor Channel & INSP. Frndly TV delivers positive, uplifting family friendly programming in an app that is simple to use and gives its customers the ability to watch TV how they want, when they want. It offers a traditional linear TV guide with the added ability to Look Back 72 hours and watch any show that previously aired on any channel. It also gives its customers the ability to watch over one thousand On Demand titles or record their favorite shows with an unlimited cloud DVR. Frndly TV customers can watch at home on their big screen TV with Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or Chromecast, or on-the-go with Android and iOS mobile apps. Frndly TV delivers family friendly content at an even friendlier price with low monthly plans and no contracts or commitments. Discounted annual plans are also available. Welcome to Worry-Free TV. For more information, please visit frndlytv.com.

