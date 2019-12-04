FRINGE WORLD 2020 Launching in Singapore for the first time

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRINGE WORLD – Perth's annual summer festival is back and it's here to bring entertainment to curious urban dwellers. Located a mere five-hour plane ride away, FRINGE WORLD is the most popular festival in Western Australia. With all kinds of entertainment from comedy and burlesque, to musicals and circus acts - allowing visitors to break out of the mundane.

Launching in Singapore for the very first time, FRINGE WORLD is Perth's best-kept secret since 2011. Amber Hasler, Festival Director of FRINGE WORLD, commented, "FRINGE WORLD has always been a cherished part of Western Australia's summer calendar and we're thrilled to share the Fringe fun with Singaporeans. We absolutely cannot wait for them to experience it because there is something for everyone and the program will not disappoint."

"Perth has undergone a major transformation in the past years and has new attractions and offerings that will excite travellers from day-to-night. FRINGE WORLD is a perfect example of the incredible array of activities and entertainment lined up in Perth and its surrounding regions next year," said Ava Ang, Country Manager Singapore & Malaysia, Tourism Western Australia. "Singapore is Western Australia's second-largest international market both in terms of visitor numbers and spend, and we are committed to showcasing what the destination has to offer to more Singaporeans," continues Ang.

The Festival program has more than 700 shows to choose from and individual show tickets are priced at an average of $26 AUD ($24 SGD) - visitors can get their funny bones tickled by 2 Englishmen and an Aussie, witness the incredible musical talents of Gingzilla: Live & Loud (as seen on America's Got Talent) and experience the physical talents, finely chiselled bodies and hilarious comic timing of Railed, a western themed circus spectacular.

Moreover, FRINGE WORLD also started an online contest with the prize of a fully-paid trip to Perth and FRINGE WORLD. Simply submit the most fun, quirky, and outrageous escape plans for each scenario posed here, and the more people complete, the higher the chance to win. The contest ends on 10 December - so be sure to participate as soon as possible.

Winners will receive a pair of round-trip economy class flight tickets from Singapore to Perth on selected dates in January/February 2020, and two nights' accommodation at Doubletree by Hilton. They will also be entitled to eight FRINGE WORLD Festival 2020 show tickets.

About FRINGE WORLD

FRINGE WORLD is the most popular annual festival in Perth and annually hundreds of thousands of people enjoy the incredible array of entertainment on offer. There's something for everyone at FRINGE WORLD; from comedy, music and musicals, circus and much more, plus ticket prices are great value so visitors can enjoy multiple shows in one night out.

The 2020 Festival will be held from 17 January to 16 February at more than 150 venues all over Perth and regional WA. The most popular way to enjoy the Festival is at one of the central hubs such as The Woodside Pleasure Garden or Girls School. The spaces are free to enter and have a magical atmosphere featuring food trucks, outdoor bars and free entertainment.

The easiest and best way to buy FRINGE WORLD show tickets is from this website. Visit this page for more information and all are welcome to the 2020 Festival.

To view the competition visit escapetofringe.world

FRINGE WORLD thanks it's Escape campaign partner, Doubletree by Hilton.

FRINGE WORLD gratefully recognises the support of its Festival partners including Principal Supporter Lotterywest; Government Partners The Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, the City of Perth and Tourism WA; and Principal Partners Woodside and Gage Roads Brewing Co.

About Perth

Perth is the capital city of WA and offers spectacular experiences, great shopping plus fantastic restaurants and bars. The beaches are pristine, the wildlife is stunning and it's close to loads of fun day trip options.

Perth is a close neighbour to South East Asia. It shares the same time zone as Singapore, Beijing, Hong Kong and many more countries in Asia and it's only a five-hour flight from Singapore to Perth.

Perth has transformed recently with an array of new public spaces activated including surrounding cultural hubs, the vibrant waterfront precinct of Elizabeth Quay, and Yagan Square, which is a celebration of WA's Aboriginal heritage.

Day trip options nearby Perth include Rottnest Island (home to the quokka) and the spectacular wine regions in the Swan Valley and Margaret River.

Visit experienceperth.com.au for more info about Perth, how to get around the city and things to see and do.

Visit westernaustralia.com for more inspiration for travelling to Western Australia for FRINGE WORLD.

