+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
11.11.2019 21:37:00

Friendly Planet Travel Launches Sitewide Cyber Monday Sale

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global destination experts at Friendly Planet Travel are making it more affordable to explore the world in 2020 with their annual 48-hour Cyber Monday sale taking place December 2-3.  Travelers can save up to $1000 per person on over 75 air inclusive packaged tours to over 50 of the world's most intriguing destinations including Peru, Japan, and Kenya.

"The power of travel to transform is something everyone should have the opportunity to experience.  This annual sale makes it easier for more people to meet their neighbors," said Friendly Planet Travel president and founder Peggy Goldman.

Demand for African safaris has been growing which is why Friendly Planet is offering their popular 14-day  Best of Kenya and Tanzania featuring fully guided tours to Masai Mara and Samburu parks in Kenya, the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, and visits to an orphaned elephant nursery and handmade bead factory that helps employ women – starting at $4299 per person with the savings.

All Friendly Planet Travel's immersive small group packages include roundtrip airfare, first class and deluxe accommodations, guided excursions, many meals and more. The sale begins at 12:01 am ET on Monday, December 2, 2019 and will last for 48 hours.  Certain restrictions apply.

Connecting the world through authentic and affordable travel experiences, Friendly Planet Travel is a global tour operator offering personalized service and expertly curated itineraries to some of the most iconic and fascinating international destinations. Friendly Planet Travel makes cultural travel possible for more people through small group tours, independent adventures and customizable journeys to Asia, Africa, Central America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East.  Since 2011, Friendly Planet has been making it easy for Americans to legally visit Cuba.  From small group tours to expert guides and diverse offerings, Friendly Planet Travel offers the best value in the industry.

For a complete list of tours on sale and to book, visit www.friendlyplanet.com/CM. Previews for the available tours on sale will go live on November 25.

About Friendly Planet Travel
Connecting the world through authentic and affordable travel experiences, Friendly Planet Travel is a global tour operator offering personalized service and expertly curated itineraries to some of the most iconic and fascinating international destinations. Friendly Planet Travel makes cultural travel possible for more people through small group and customizable air-inclusive packages to Asia, Africa, Central America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East, and was one of the first travel companies to offer travel to Cuba.

Media Contact:
friendlyplanet@deckerroyal.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/friendly-planet-travel-launches-sitewide-cyber-monday-sale-300955773.html

SOURCE Friendly Planet Travel

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
13:45
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
13:31
Ein Highlight – nicht nur für die Trader
13:30
Gold & Co. kaum erholt
11:08
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
10:43
Vontobel: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
10:02
SMI-Rekordfahrt gerät ins Stocken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Darum ist der Bitcoin keine Gold-Alternative
737-Abstürze: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Boeing?
Tesla überrascht mit bahnbrechendem Patent
Beyond Meat-Aktie im Fokus: Laut Analysten ist noch viel Luft nach oben
Cannabis-Aktien: Darum könnte sich die US-Legalisierung als negativ erweisen
UBS-Aktie verliert: Rechtsstreit in Hongkong kostet UBS Millionen
Arbeiten Fiat und Tesla künftig zusammen?
US-Börsen um die Nulllinie -- SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Schmolz+Bickenbach nimmt Anpassungen und Ergänzungen an der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung vor - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen um die Nulllinie -- SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich zum Start der neuen Woche letztlich ohne grössere Veränderung. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas leichter. An der Wall Street zeigen sich die Börsen kaum verändert. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB