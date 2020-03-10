10.03.2020 23:15:00

Friendly Kia Welcomes Friendly Friends from the North During Spring Training

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring training is in full swing and Tampa-area businesses are seeing an influx of visitors from all around. The team at Friendly Kia is opening its doors to those friendly friends from the North looking to purchase a new Kia vehicle during their trip to Tampa for a ball game.

Friendly Kia is home to over 600 new Kia vehicles, including those hard-to-find Telluride and Seltos models. This New Port Richey-based dealership is one of the few locations in the Tampa Bay area with Telluride models on the lot and they are currently selling more than 20 available models.

This local dealership is one of Tampa Bay's price leaders and each new vehicle from Friendly Kia comes with the dealership's Friendly Discount to knock the asking price down even further. Additional incentives can be added onto qualifying purchases, including Kia Customer Cash and Military Program discounts.

Shoppers from the North can also shop the more than 100 available used vehicles in the Friendly Kia inventory. These pre-owned models come with a full CarFax report, so shoppers know just what kind of vehicle they're getting.

Anyone can visit the dealership online at https://www.friendlykia.com/. For specific inquiries about available Kia models, a Friendly Kia sales representative can be reached by phone at 844-232-2565. Friendly Kia is open seven days a week with sales hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The dealership is located at 5819 US-19, New Port Richey, FL 34652.

 

SOURCE Friendly Kia

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Öl: Gegenbewegung nach dem Absturz
10:24
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
08:45
SMI vor Erholungsbewegung
09.03.20
Oil: Global Ramifications of Falling Prices
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:15
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ray Dalio warnt: Coronavirus könnte sich als fatal für einige Marktteilnehmern erweisen
US-Börsen gehen erholt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Erholungskurs
Novartis beschliesst neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie legt zu
Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Nach Handelsaussetzung: Wall Street kurz vor Ende des Bullenmarktes
Geberit steigert 2019 Gewinn und zahlt erneut mehr Dividende - Aktie letztlich unverändert
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Apple-Analyst ist sich sicher: Schon nächstes Jahr kommt ein neuer Mac

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen erholt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Erholungskurs
Am heimischen Markt ging es nach dem "Schwarzen Montag" nur zeitweise aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne im Verlauf wieder ab. Die Wall Street verzeichnete am Dienstag Gewinne. Nach dem tiefroten Wochenauftakt standen am Dienstag auch in Fernost die Zeichen auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB