Friendly Kia Invites Shoppers to Go Back to School With Excellent Savings on Popular New Kia Models

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you're a parent getting your children ready for the new school year or a student yourself anxiously anticipating the return of classes, sports and social events, the back-to-school season is one that has plenty of reasons to stock up on to-do list paper.

Typically, this season involves shopping for academic supplies, purchasing new clothing for the school year and trying to knock out the big purchasing decisions you'll have to make before everybody's schedule is deeply complicated by the arrival of the school year.

With some of the best schools in the nation nearby, the staff at Friendly Kia – a new and used Kia sales and service center in New Port Richey – are hoping to shine a light on the unique opportunities parents and students alike may have to make a huge impact in their fall to-do lists.

Identifying three types of shoppers frequently seen during the fall months, the sales staff at Friendly Kia have published an article to the dealership's blog highlighting some great and award-winning Kia models that answer common needs during this time.

For instance, families with children who are active and involved in after-school activities will love the excellent interior and technological Kia Telluride SUV. Those leaving home to venture off on their own academic path will find safety features, reliability and plenty of distraction-minimizing technology to be standard on the 2019 Kia forte.

Recommending more models, including a thrilling luxury sports sedan for empty nesters, the staff at Friendly Kia are hoping to support the research being undertaken by their friends and neighbors in the Tampa Bay region as droves of students head back to those hallowed halls of academia.

Those seeking further information on new Kia models and how they support the back-to-school spirit with value, dependability and style are encouraged to call the Friendly Kia sales team directly at 844-234-4122. Friendly Kia is located at 5819 U.S. Highway 19 in New Port Richey.

