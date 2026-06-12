Friedman Q4 Profit Rises Due To High Sales Volume; Issues Q1 FY27 Outlook; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Friedman Industries, Inc. (FRD), a steel manufacturing company, reported higher profit in the fourth quarter, compared to the prior year. The increase was attributable to same-facility volume growth at the company's existing operations.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 21.38 percent higher at $32.02, after closing Thursday's regular trading at 3.25 percent high.

Net income for the period rose to $9.22 million, from the income of $5.35 million in the same quarter last year.

Net earnings per share was $1.30, compared to earnings of $0.76 per share in the previous year.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter went up to $15.17 million, from $8.47 million in the prior year.

Net Revenue increased to $191.78 million, from $129.22 million in 2025.

The sales volume rose to 0.19 million tons, from 0.17 million tons in the previous year.

Looking forward to the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects the sales volume to be comparable to the volumes in the previous quarter. It also expects sequential margin improvement driven by higher average selling prices.