Freshworks and plan8 Partner to Develop vaxyn8, a Lifecourse-based Approach to Vaccine Management

First industry solution using the Freshworks Neo Platform for a configurable patient-centric vaccine management system

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks, Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced a partnership with plan8, a global Independent Software Vendor (ISV), which develops industry solutions built on digital first platforms. The partnership's first vertical solution, vaxyn8, leverages Freshworks Neo platform's capabilities to bring to market an easily configurable vaccine management solution that focuses on the lifecourse approach.

The lifecourse approach tracks vaccinations in individuals from birth to adulthood and integrates with other systems, providing doctors and healthcare organizations with a more comprehensive plan when managing and administering current and future vaccines. Unlike other systems which target large healthcare conglomerates, vaxyn8 is right-sized to scale and meet the needs of pharmacy and healthcare organisations of all sizes. For complete details on the vaxyn8 solution, visit https://www.freshworks.com/company/partners/vaxyn8-vaccine-mranagement-solution/.

Leveraging the extensibility, scalability and interoperability of the Freshworks Neo platform, vaxyn8 offers modular capabilities with a high degree of flexibility to healthcare providers, government agencies and organisations. vaxyn8 easily integrates with existing health systems so that teams can quickly rollout configured solutions that better meet the needs of the communities they serve. With vaxyn8, healthcare professionals and organizations can access relevant patient and logistical information to respond to queries, manage appointments and safely administer vaccines. Additionally, the system can integrate with government repositories to monitor adverse events and track program effectiveness post vaccination.

According to Dr Raj Shankar Ghosh, Senior Advisor, Vaccine Delivery at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, "The management of a vaccination program essentially rests on three Ps. The Product - vaccines. The Place - Vaccination sites and the People - Vaccinators; Mobilizers and Beneficiaries. To ensure a successful vaccination program, health systems need to ensure availability of safe, efficacious, and affordable vaccines. Vaccination programs & systems should cover self-registration of beneficiaries, tracking them by the public health system for compliance, recording their immunization status and any adverse event if recorded and finally providing digital certificates following completion of the immunization schedule. With the addition of new vaccines like the HPV vaccines in the routine immunization programs, the lifecourse approach ensures communities benefit from additional data across all stages of an individual's life. For improving quality and coverage of the vaccination programs, it is imperative that technology is: compatible with existing health systems, affordable for low-and-middle-income countries, and is frontline worker friendly."

Anand Venkatraman, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Freshworks said, "vaxyn8 is the first of many vertical solutions that will be launched by the partnership. vaxyn8 is cloud-native and built on a lifecourse approach which helps teams easily administer life-saving vaccinations through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership is planning future solutions based on the Freshworks Neo platform to solve pressing problems across industry verticals. We are excited to have plan8's development acumen and vertical experience that results in unique approaches that meet the demand of businesses."

"How many of you can recall your last 5 vaccinations?"asked Sharan Malipatil, Vice President at plan8 group. "We are extremely excited about partnering with Freshworks to launch vaxyn8 on the AI-enabled Neo platform. Now, more than ever, organizations need critical capabilities at their fingertips to effectively manage patient information and safely administer vaccines to abate both current and future health crisis."

About plan8

plan8 is an industry solutions & ISV company leveraging strategic partnerships with organisations and global associations such as the Vaccination Credential Initiative and other organisations working within the healthcare & life sciences industry. Headquartered in Singapore, plan8's primary focus is to continue building industry solutions on digital first platforms and provide advisory and consulting offerings across various verticals. For more information visit www.plan8.io

About Freshworks

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global locations to serve customers throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

© 2021 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshworks CRM, Freshservice, Freshchat, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshsuccess, Freshsales, Freshmarketer, Freshconnect, Freshworks Neo, and their associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Freshworks