Freshworks Adds New Enterprise-Grade IT Service Management Capabilities to Freshservice Through Expanded Partnership with Device42

New product integration, go to market sales and technical support enhance Freshworks and Device42 benefits to joint customers

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. , (NASDAQ: FRSH) a software company empowering the people who power businesses announced today that it has deepened its strategic partnership with Device42 , the market leader in asset management, to give Freshservice ™ customers enterprise-grade asset management for enhanced business continuity.



"We’re now used to hybrid working environments with distributed IT teams, meaning the need for platforms that can deliver high service availability and reliability for employees is critical for digital transformation,” says Prakash Ramumurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. "Freshservice combined with Device42 means an ITSM solution to enable IT services and operations teams to keep business-critical services always on.”

Freshservice is a modern service management solution for companies of all sizes to:

Deliver uninterrupted service by empowering agents to deliver high-value work and achieve faster return on investment

Maximize system uptime by proactively diagnosing and resolving outages faster

Delight employees through context-based collaborations and employee engagement



Using Device42 with Freshservice provides customers with real-time information about complex infrastructure and their relationships for high-precision service management and delivery. Automated discovery enriches Freshservice with IT infrastructure information – from on-premise hardware to cloud and software assets and their intertwined relationships. This holistic infrastructure information from Device42 flows into Freshservice in real-time to enable advanced asset lifecycle management, efficient change planning, and rapid resolution of business-critical issues.

The expanded relationship allows Freshservice customers to purchase Device42 licenses directly from Freshworks. Device42 has also invested in a new integration and technical training of Freshworks sales and support.

"The partnership between Device42 and Freshworks brings immense power to the IT team. Pairing Freshworks’ modern, scalable software with ours allows us to address critical IT service management and lifecycle use case challenges for our customers,” says Raj Jalan, Device42 Founder, and CEO.

African Bank uses Freshservice to automate and manage applications and processes throughout their organization. Frans Germishuizen, senior release manager at African Bank, said , "Freshworks was able to produce results within three days and actually started offering visibility of their other product suites, which was not even part of the scope of the proof of concept. The low code SaaS solution encompassed more processes and features than we knew of and it all came together in this really nice integrated solution.”

To read more about Freshworks and Device 42, click here .

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales, and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 56,000 customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade, and Vice Media. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Device42

Device42 is the most comprehensive agentless discovery, asset management, and dependency mapping platform for hybrid IT. Device42 can continuously discover, map, and provide insights to optimize infrastructure and applications across data centers and cloud.

More than 1,000 customers, and 200+ partners including Global 2000 systems integrators in more than 60+ countries use Device42 to manage and modernize IT, achieve continuous compliance, and ensure business continuity. Read the latest and follow our growth on the Device42 Blog or on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Abigail Watts

+44 7508 230921

pr@freshworks.com