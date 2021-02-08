SMI 10’779 0.2%  SPI 13’467 0.3%  Dow 31’323 0.6%  DAX 14’060 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’666 0.3%  Gold 1’834 1.3%  Bitcoin 39’058 11.6%  Dollar 0.8987 0.0%  Öl 60.5 1.5% 
08.02.2021 21:28:00

FreshCap Releases 3 New Functional Mushroom Beverages

Leading Brand In Mushroom Based Nutrition Launches Instant Beverage Products

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - FreshCap Mushrooms LTD., a leading brand in mushroom-based nutrition, today announced the launch of three new functional mushroom beverage products.

  • Mushroom Coffee: A blend of premium organic instant coffee with Lion's Mane mushroom, Chaga mushroom and Ashwagandha for energy, cognition, and immune support.
  • Focus: A caffeine-free blend of Lion's Mane mushroom and clinically studied Neumentix® spearmint extract for focus, productivity and deep work.
  • Unwind: A soothing blend of Reishi mushroom, l-theanine, magnesium and other natural botanicals for relaxation and sleep support.

These new products are complementary to FreshCap's existing line of premium mushroom extracts, with the additional benefit of being delicious, easy to use, and with broader appeal to new consumers just learning about the benefits of mushrooms.

"This release is a huge leap forward in our mission to bring the benefits of mushrooms to as many people as possible," says Tony Shields, FreshCap co-founder and CEO. "Consumers are looking for alternative ways to experience medicinal mushrooms. I'm proud of our team's ability to formulate these powerful ingredients into products that are both effective and delicious."

Mushroom Coffee, Focus, and Unwind come in boxes of 15-20 convenient stick packs. They are enjoyed by simply emptying the stick into a mug with hot water. All 3 products are available for purchase starting Monday, February 8th at both freshcap.com and Amazon.com.

About FreshCap: Founded in 2015 by mushroom growers Tony and Tegan Shields, FreshCap is a leading brand in mushroom-based nutrition, offering premium mushroom products in powder, capsule and instant beverage form.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freshcap-releases-3-new-functional-mushroom-beverages-301224220.html

SOURCE FreshCap Mushrooms

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.65
1.71 %
CieFinRichemont 87.08
1.49 %
Sika 252.40
1.37 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
1.24 %
Givaudan 3’604.00
1.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.70
-0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 308.30
-0.11 %
Alcon 67.58
-0.47 %
Nestle 99.30
-0.94 %
Swisscom 470.50
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:07
Vontobel: derimail - «AAA» für Ihr Portfolio?
10:11
SMI knickt leicht ein
09:34
Die Zuversicht kehrt zurück
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung
ABB-Chef rechnet unter US-Präsident Biden mit "riesigem Potenzial"
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis erhält von FDA Status 'Therapiedurchbruch' für Asciminib bei Leukämie
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch - Tesla investiert in Kryptowährung
Dow fester -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Value-Investor Grantham prophezeit den Aktien-Crash - wegen diesen Warnsignalen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
BioNTech-Aktie fester: Impfstoff wirkt gegen zwei Corona-Varianten - EU-Vertrag finalisiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fester -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt in Rekordlaune. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag noch oben, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex letztlich nicht vom Fleck kam. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren die Vorzeichen zu Wochenbeginn grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit