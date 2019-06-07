Fresh Cup Roastery Café touches down at Victoria International Airport

The arrival of award-winning Fresh Cup promises travellers a unique and innovative food and beverage experience as part of Victoria international Airport's Lower Passenger Departure Lounge $19.4 million expansion.

VICTORIA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Eurest Dining Services, a member of Compass Group Canada, and Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) are pleased to welcome award-winning Fresh Cup Roastery Café to Victoria International Airport. Fresh Cup promises travellers a uniquely fresh, flavourful coffee experience thanks to its small-batch, sustainably roasted organic beans which can be paired with delicious locally sourced food choices.

"We're excited to be partnering with Fresh Cup to offer high-quality, locally roasted organic beans that coffee lovers will appreciate," said Easha Rayel, Food Services Director for Compass Group Canada. "The 'Fresh Cup YYJ Café' will offer Fresh Cup coffee by the cup, espresso and special coffee drinks, a wide selection of savoury snacks and pastries including gluten-free items, and a full line-up of BC wine, beer, cider, and spirits."

The café is part of the $19.4 million expansion currently underway by Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) to double the size of the existing Passenger Departure Lounge and support the growth in passenger traffic.

With locations in Saanichton and the lower mainland, Fresh Cup is a growing local coffee roasting and café business and a well-recognized brand within the community. In addition to achieving numerous medals for its roasted beans at national and international coffee events, Fresh Cup has been voted 'Best Coffee On The Saanich Peninsula' multiple times, while the National Post ranked it as one of the 'Top 5 Must Visit Coffee Houses' across Canada.

"Fresh Cup prides itself on delivering the freshest, most consistently delicious coffee, from bean to cup," declared Jim Townley, Fresh Cup President and CEO. "We've poured over two decades of passion and hard work into perfecting a way to deliver the freshest beans and most flavourful cupped coffee possible."

To achieve this the company uses farmer-direct, single-origin, organic beans, air roasted in small batches using its patented Roastaire® technology, which enables consistent quality. Roastaire® is also Canada's most environmentally-sustainable coffee roasting technology, producing almost zero-emissions and using 20 times less energy than traditional gas-fired roasters for each pound of roasted coffee.

Roasted locally each day, Fresh Cup beans can be delivered to each café and to each customer quickly ensuring maximum freshness. "Our technology and process guarantees coffee that is so fresh that the elevated flavour often takes new customers by surprise," reported Townley.

"We're really looking forward to welcoming Fresh Cup to YYJ," said VAA President and CEO Geoff Dickson. "I was immediately impressed with the product quality and the knowledge and passion Jim has for his craft and the coffee. The new café will provide another choice for travellers post-security, enhance the experience and ambience of the new space, elevate a local brand and provide a great complement to the Spinnakers On The Fly."

Fresh Cup YYJ Café is scheduled to open in August 2019 upon completion of Phase 1 of the Lower Passenger Departure Lounge expansion.

About Fresh Cup: Award-winning Fresh Cup Roastery Café® is an independent craft coffee-roasting and café business that operates locations in Saanichton and on the lower mainland (within Fresh St. Market grocery stores). Company president Jim Townley, is an outspoken advocate for the craft roasting community and sustainable coffee roasting practises. He's been featured at TEDx Victoria, as well as in numerous articles and local TV features. For more information, visit www.freshcup.ca and www.roastaire.ca

About Compass Group Canada: Compass Group Canada is the country's leading foodservice and support services provider with over 25,000 associates working in more than 2,200 location throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services across the core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors' residences and hospitals as well as remote camps and off shore oil rigs.

About Victoria International Airport: Victoria International Airport (Airport Code: YYJ) is the 11th busiest airport in Canada with over 2.04 million passengers per year. Victoria is well served with more than 100 daily flights throughout North America. YYJ was rated among one of the top ten most-loved airports in the world by CNN Travel and was twice named 'Best Regional Airport in North America' by Airports Council International (ACI).

Victoria Airport Authority is a not-for-profit authority that has managed the safe and secure operations of the Victoria International Airport on behalf of the surrounding communities since April 1, 1997.

