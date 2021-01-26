FreightPOP announced as "The Future of Freight Management" by Logistics Tech Outlook, named to magazine's Top Transport Management Solution providers for second year

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise logistics and transportation management company FreightPOP has been called "the Future of Freight Management" and named to the Logistics Tech Outlook Magazine's prestigious Top Transport Management Solution Providers list for the second year in a row.

Logistics Tech Outlook is a peer-to-peer magazine that investigates and highlights technological advances in supply chain management. The publication showcases innovative solutions in logistics, fleet management, freight audit and payment solutions, material handling and more.

"We are delighted to be recognized as one of Logistic Tech Outlook's top transport management solutions once again," said CEO Kurt Johnson. "Over the last year our focus has only increased in becoming even more flexible, robust, and easy-to-do business with for shippers and brokers of all sizes. We're grateful these efforts are paying off."

FreightPOP was also selected as the cover article of the latest issue of Logistics Tech Outlook.

To download the Logistics Transport Management article about FreightPOP, visit FreightPOP.com/LTO-2021.

About FreightPOP

Built on more than two decades of shipping & logistics experience, FreightPOP is a cloud-based software that makes logistics simple with one login for all transportation management, including inbound and outbound freight management across parcel, LTL, FTL, ocean, and international air. FreightPOP offers seamless integration into our customer's current tech stack (ERP, WMS, CRM) and is highly configurable to existing workflows and processes. With connections to 300+ carriers, ERP, WMS, and rate marketplaces, getting the best rates and optimizing shipping processes is easily achieved. To find out more, visit freightpop.com .

About Logistics Tech Outlook

Logistics Tech Outlook is a technology magazine published from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It acts as an excellent platform for enterprises to showcase their innovative solutions that are setting new footprints in the logistics industry. The magazine shares insights about the latest trending technologies that help organizations overcome the challenges faced in their business and remain competitive in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.logisticstechoutlook.com.

