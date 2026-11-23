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23.11.2026 19:03:54
Freightos Q3 Loss Narrows YoY; Revenue Up 2%; Trims FY26 Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Freightos Limited (CRGO),a Spanish digital freight infrastructure platform, on Monday reported narrower third quarter loss compared to last year, mainly led by a significant reduction in the operating loss, while its revenues rose marginally. The company provided estimates for the adjusted EBITDA pertaining to fourth quarter as also the full year, and cut down its full year revenue outlook.
Net loss for the quarter was $2.342 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to loss of $4.955 million, or $0.10 per share, last year. Operating loss reduced to $2.530 million from the year-ago loss of $4.338 million.
Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2026 and 2025 were $1.269 million and $2.631 million, respectively. Their corresponding adjusted EBITDA margins were -16 percent and -34 percent.
Revenue increased to $7.790 million from $7.672 million in the prior year third quarter.
Chief Executive Officer, Pablo Pinillos, said, "We have delivered the cost savings we targeted, significantly narrowing our Adjusted EBITDA loss as we approach breakeven. At the same time, platform transactions grew 15% year-over-year, driven primarily by customers using our software solutions, demonstrating the strength of our integrated model."
Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted EBITDA loss to be in the range of $1.1 million to $0.8 million, with revenue to be at $7.6 - $7.8 million.
For fiscal 2026, Freightos foresees an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.9 - $7.2 million. Revenue forecast has been lowered to $30.2 - $30.4 million, from $30.4 million - $31 million.
CRGO shares were trading on the Nasdaq at $0.6999, down 13.76 percent. For more earnings news, earnings calendars, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Trading Signals: Swisscom - Zu viel des Guten?
Der „Blaue Riese“ zählt 2026 zu den Top-Performern des europäischen Telekomsektors. Jetzt steht die relativ hoch bewertete Swisscom-Aktie allerdings vor einem markanten Widerstand – Trader könnten darauf spekulieren, dass der Large Cap nach unten abprallt.Weiterlesen!
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US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
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✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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