18.11.2020 13:15:00

Freightera Wins 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Award

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightera, the innovative online freight marketplace, just won the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ award. Freightera revenue grew 678% from 2016 to 2019.

Freightera provides Canadian and U.S. business shippers instant access to fixed-cost, all-inclusive freight quotes from the best-performing and lowest-emission transport companies. With a proven track record and hundreds of excellent reviews from delighted customers, Freightera helps businesses save time, lower shipping costs, and decrease CO2 emissions.

"This award is a special recognition of our success and will help us spread the word about Freightera, a triple bottom line company, offering an automated solution for businesses that reduces both carbon footprint and the cost of shipping," said Freightera CEO Eric Beckwitt. 

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada, and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

2020 has been a year of achievements for Freightera. In this challenging time, Freightera won the Consumer Choice Award in the freight brokerage category in Vancouver, placed among top tech companies in BC in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector by Rocket Builders for the second year in a row, and made The Globe and Mail's list of Canada's top growing companies. Freightera also rolled out a SaaS model offering value-added paid memberships for Canadian and U.S. business shippers and logistics companies. 

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2020 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, CBRE, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Freightera

Starting in North America, Freightera is automating freight transportation and increasing operating margins for carriers and businesses shipping freight. Freightera creates partnerships and systems and promotes new technologies that allow businesses to find the best prices and lowest-emission transportation options. In cooperation with SmartWay and Natural Resource Canada, Freightera created the first Lower Emission Freight Marketplace in North America. Over 13,200 manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers in Canada and the USA use Freightera for 24/7 online access to billions of all-inclusive freight rates and instant bookings. Freightera is British Columbia's third fastest-growing company, 2019, according to BIV.com, and one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail's 2020 Report on Business. For more information, see freightera.com.

Media Contact
Eric Beckwitt
604-899-4081

Freightera wins the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ award

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freightera-wins-2020-deloitte-technology-fast-50-award-301175705.html

SOURCE Freightera

