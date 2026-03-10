Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.03.2026 03:08:44

FreightCar America Slips To Loss In Q4

FreightCar America
8.95 EUR -19.37%
(RTTNews) - FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) reported that its fourth quarter net loss was $16.58 million or $0.52 per share compared to net income of $34.62 million or $1.01 per share last year.

The latest quarter recorded $19.9 million in non-cash adjustments related to share price appreciation accounting, partially offset by a $2.1 million non-cash acquisition-related gain.

Adjusted net income for the latest quarter was $4.9 million, or $0.16 per share.

Revenues for the quarter totaled $125.6 million, compared to $137.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Railcar deliveries reached 1,172 units, an increase from 1,019 units delivered in the prior year period.

The company has issued its fiscal year 2026 outlook, projecting railcar deliveries in the range of 4,000 to 4,500 units, representing a 3.0% year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the range. Revenue is expected to be between $500 million and $550 million, reflecting a 4.8% year-over-year increase at the midpoint.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

