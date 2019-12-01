Freezing rain, high winds and heavy snow affecting approximately 25,000 Hydro One customers

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Freezing rain and high winds that started this morning in southwestern Ontario continue to cause power outages across Hydro One's distribution system. It is expected that this weather will continue throughout the afternoon with a mix of freezing rain, high winds and heavy snow moving east, increasing the potential for further damage to electricity infrastructure. There are currently 205 active outages affecting more than 25,000 customers. While Hydro One crews have been successful in working to safely restore power to major lines, additional crews have been deployed to assess damage and make repairs.

"Our crews have been out all day assessing the extent of the damage and making necessary repairs to get power and heat back on for our customers," said Lyla Garzouzi, Vice President of Distribution, Hydro One. "With additional crews deployed in the hardest hit areas, our focus remains on safely and efficiently responding to any emergencies and getting main power lines repaired to quickly restore power to the largest number of customers."

Hydro One tracked this incoming weather system and was able to mobilize crews and equipment early to respond to affected customers. An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed. Our outage tools will be updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on-the-ground.

Stay safe during a power outage

If the power system in your area is affected by bad weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Tracking power outages

For outage information and updates, visit Hydro One's outage map or download the free mobile app. Customers can also sign up in advance for text or email notifications. These free tools allow customers to check the status of power outages anywhere in Hydro One's service area. Sign up at www.hydroone.com/outages.

Household preparedness

Hydro One encourages customers to keep an emergency kit on-hand for potential power outages. Some of the most important items that should be included in an emergency kit are:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Batteries and extended battery chargers

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's power outage hotline,1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cell phone or have at least one corded phone at home; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

About Hydro One Inc.:

