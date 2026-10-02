Freeport-McMoRan Aktie 391280 / US35671D8570
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02.10.2026 15:09:26
Freeport-McMoRan Reports Q3 Consolidated Production And Sales Of Copper And Gold
(RTTNews) - Friday, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) announced its third-quarter 2026 operating results.
During the quarter, consolidated copper production of approximately 830 million pounds was in line with expectations. Meanwhile, consolidated gold production of approximately 230 thousand ounces approximated expectations.
The company expects its consolidated copper sales for the third quarter to approximate its July 2026 estimate of 750 million pounds, and consolidated gold sales to approximate 100 thousand ounces.
Looking ahead, the company is strongly positioned for future growth opportunities with ongoing progress on the Grasberg recovery, innovation-led growth and potential organic brownfield development opportunities.
In pre-market hours, FCX was trading at $70.50, up 1.73 percent on the NYSE.
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Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.Weiterlesen!
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