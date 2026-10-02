Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’692 0.5%  SPI 19’420 0.5%  Dow 51’235 0.6%  DAX 25’241 1.2%  Euro 0.9306 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’226 0.8%  Gold 4’190 0.3%  Bitcoin 71’732 1.8%  Dollar 0.8275 -0.4%  Öl 99.7 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
Oura verschiebt Börsengang - was Aktien-Anleger wissen sollten
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA-Aktie nähert sich Rekordhoch - Analysten sehen weiteres Potenzial
Alphabet-Aktie unter der Lupe: TPU-Chips könnten NVIDIA Konkurrenz machen
Lonza-Aktie im Aufwind: Kooperation mit US-Unternehmen Asimov zur Herstellung von Lentivirus-Vektoren verkündet
Suche...

Freeport-McMoRan Aktie 391280 / US35671D8570

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.10.2026 15:09:26

Freeport-McMoRan Reports Q3 Consolidated Production And Sales Of Copper And Gold

Freeport-McMoRan
58.03 CHF -1.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Friday, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) announced its third-quarter 2026 operating results.

During the quarter, consolidated copper production of approximately 830 million pounds was in line with expectations. Meanwhile, consolidated gold production of approximately 230 thousand ounces approximated expectations.

The company expects its consolidated copper sales for the third quarter to approximate its July 2026 estimate of 750 million pounds, and consolidated gold sales to approximate 100 thousand ounces.

Looking ahead, the company is strongly positioned for future growth opportunities with ongoing progress on the Grasberg recovery, innovation-led growth and potential organic brownfield development opportunities.

In pre-market hours, FCX was trading at $70.50, up 1.73 percent on the NYSE.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf

Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Freeport-McMoRan Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten