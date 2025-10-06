Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’507 0.6%  SPI 17’209 0.5%  Dow 46’758 0.5%  DAX 24’379 -0.2%  Euro 0.9339 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’652 0.1%  Gold 3’886 0.8%  Bitcoin 97’318 1.3%  Dollar 0.7956 -0.3%  Öl 64.4 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Warnung vor Blase: Wells Fargo empfiehlt trotzdem KI-Aktien um NVIDIA und Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Neue Konkurrenz für Tesla-Aktie? Mitgründer Tarpenning steigt mit TELO Trucks in den Markt für E-Pickups ein
Aktienkurs bricht ein: Darum ist Strategys Krypto-Strategie nicht zum Nachahmen geeignet
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt erstmals über die Schwelle von 125'000 US-Dollar
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Freeport-McMoRan Aktie 391280 / US35671D8570

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Orderbuch Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Orderbuch

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.10.2025 04:01:09

Freeport Confirms Loss Of Missing Workers In Grasberg Mine Incident; Investigation Underway

Freeport-McMoRan
31.57 CHF 1.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) provided an update regarding the September 8 mud rush incident at the Grasberg Block Cave mine operated by PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI). The company confirmed that the remaining five missing team members have been located and were found deceased on October 5. This brings the total number of lives lost in the incident to seven, including two team members previously found on September 20.

The incident involved a sudden rush of approximately 800,000 metric tons of wet material from the former Grasberg open pit, which rapidly traveled to multiple mine levels, including the service level where the team members were conducting development activities. As a result, mining operations in the Grasberg minerals district have been temporarily suspended since September 8 to prioritize the search and recovery efforts.

PT Freeport Indonesia has launched a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the incident, which is unprecedented in its decades-long history of block cave mining. The investigation team includes external experts and will focus on root cause analysis and recommendations to prevent future occurrences. The company anticipates completing the investigation by the end of 2025.