Freehold Communities Wins Coveted 2019 Grand Aurora "Residential Community of the Year" Award for Arden, South Florida's First "Agrihood"

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arden, South Florida's popular and first "Agrihood" community, is proud to announce that it was recently honored with the distinguished 2019 Grand Aurora "Masterplanned Community of the Year" Award. Developed by industry leader Freehold Communities, Arden was recognized for the progressive and impressive concept and delivery of its lush "Agrihood"– an expansive central community farm developed and maintained by two full-time Farm Directors. One of the few places in the nation to offer a community farm, Arden's residents can take classes in the barn, and all share in the harvest of farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers.

"We are tremendously honored to receive this prestigious and top recognition for Arden, which was designed to bring families and friends together to embrace healthy living," said Andrew Smith, Division President of Freehold Communities. "As the only 'Agrihood' in South Florida, Arden represents the latest in sustainable living through its farm-to-table approach, uncompromising amenities, and design-forward architecture."

"Freehold Communities is truly passionate about delivering the best possible lifestyle experience to our residents as we continue to strive for excellence in everything we do," emphasized Smith.

Arden was recognized by the Southeast Building Conference's (SEBC) 40th Annual Aurora Awards, a premier design competition that recognizes the finest residential and commercial industry companies across the region. Held at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida, on August 2, SEBC's Aurora Awards are affiliated directly with the National Association of Homebuilders and hosted by the Florida Homebuilders Association.

Additionally, Arden took home the 2019 Grand Aurora Award for "Best Recreational Facility" for its extraordinary central farm and barn. The one-of-a-kind "Agrihood" also won the Silver Aurora Award for "Best Community Site Plan", as well as two of SEBC's prestigious Excel Industry Awards for Best Community Website and Best Community Brochure; Arden was also recognized in the following categories: Best Community Logo, Best Online Marketing, and Best Overall Advertising or Marketing Program.

Arden is a stunning and second-to-none community designed for active families, individuals and empty-nesters alike who love the great outdoors, seek a vibrant social life, look to celebrate natural beauty and, ultimately, want to live a healthier lifestyle. The community also features over 20 miles of expertly-mapped walking, hiking and biking trails nestled around sparkling Arden Lake.

In addition to the numerous awards won by Arden, Freehold Communities' masterplanned Shearwater community in St Augustine, Florida, won a Grand Aurora Award for Best Community Site Plan and key marketing awards.

###

About Arden

Master-planned by the visionary development team of Freehold Communities, Arden was brought to life by an impressive collection of top-quality homebuilders, including Ryan Homes, Lennar, and Kenco Communities. It features more than 20 innovative floor plans in a wide range of sizes, styles, and designs. Located at 660 Arden Lake Way, Wellington, FL 33470, Arden is just minutes from A-rated schools, top hospitals, five-star restaurants, and the state's leading equestrian sports venues. To learn more about Arden's award-winning community, homes, and amenities, visit: http://www.ArdenFL.com.

About Freehold Communities

Freehold Communities, headquartered in Boston, MA, is currently developing approximately 10,000 residential lots in Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida and California. Freehold creates Vital Communities™ that embrace healthy living, engagement, connectivity, stewardship and distinctive home design. As it evaluates opportunities, the company focuses on the right planning, the right properties and the right partners. Beginning with comprehensive research to gain insight into the unique needs, trends and preferences in the local market, Freehold carefully considers each property to determine how to best maintain its beauty and character to create a Vital Community™ by partnering with quality, creative builders who share Freehold's philosophy of offering niche solutions and unique, timeless designs.

About Aurora Awards

Established in 1979, Aurora Awards are presented annually to outstanding builders, planners, architects, developers, designers, interior merchandisers and other housing-related professionals. Residential and Commercial construction professionals actively involved in projects located in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and the Eastern Caribbean are eligible to participate. The Aurora Awards program is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

SOURCE Arden