Freegold amends and extends warrants

VANCOUVER, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL, Frankfurt: FR4N) (the "Company" or "Freegold") announces that Freegold has both extended the expiry date of the warrants from September 19, 2019 until September 19, 2020, and re-priced the warrants subject to TSX approval. These warrants were previously issued pursuant to the private placement completed by the Company on September 19, 2017.

The price of the 1,252,130 broker warrants has been reduced from $0.12 to $0.10 and the price of the other 12,521,300 warrants has been reduced from $0.18 to $0.15.

No insiders of Freegold hold any of the amended and extended warrants.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project, near Fairbanks as well the Shorty Creek Copper –Gold Project near Livengood where a drill program is currently underway.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration program.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited