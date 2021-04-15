Freeform's New Series Cruel Summer Brings You Back to the '90s With Nationwide Activations on April 24

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeform is bringing back the '90s with a series of marketing activations across the nation on April 24th, 2021 to celebrate the premiere of the new, highly-anticipated series, Cruel Summer.

From the executive producer, Jessica Biel, comes the chilling story of one girl, Kate Wallis, who goes missing. And another girl, Jeanette Turner, who mysteriously takes over her life. Told over 3 summers in the '90s, Cruel Summer will leave you torn between who to believe and what 'the truth' even looks like. Because the deeper you go in this mystery, the darker it gets. In this twisted tale, the truth is how you see it. CRUEL SUMMER will premiere with a two-hour event on Tuesday, April 20 at 9:00 PM EDT/PDT and will be available the next day on Hulu. After the series premiere, new episodes will air Tuesdays at 10:00 PM EDT/PDT.

Fans will be immersed in the '90s with giveaways from iconic brands including Dippin' Dots, Steve Madden, and Amoeba Music, along with a special Instagram sweepstakes and a '90s-themed roller skating event at Westfield Century City.

"Freeform's new series, Cruel Summer, takes place over three summers from 1993-1995. We're excited to be partnering with classic '90s brands to celebrate this rich time period and drive fan excitement for the series," says Joe Ortiz, SVP Content Marketing, Freeform.

To celebrate the Cruel Summer '90s Day, 120 Dippin' Dots stores across the nation will offer the first 50 fans a free, 10 oz serving of the limited edition "Cruel Summer Chill Thrill" flavor. The flavor is a combination of rainbow ice and cotton candy and will be served in a custom, '90s themed, color-changing cup. Fans will also receive a '90s style Cruel Summer branded scrunchie.

At Amoeba Music's new Hollywood location on Saturday, April 24th, the first 500 fans will receive a free $20 voucher to buy a '90s vinyl or CD of their choice. The first 500 fans will also receive a free Cruel Summer '90s choker necklace. Amoeba will be spinning a custom playlist featuring artists that can be heard in Cruel Summer and more '90s faves.

The first 10 fans at 20 Steve Madden stores across the nation will receive a free pair of the iconic '90s black SLINKY platform slides. Participating locations include: Westfield Century City - Century City, CA; South Coast Plaza - Costa Mesa, CA; 34th St - New York, NY; SoHo - New York, NY; 42nd St - New York, NY; Roosevelt Field - Garden City, NY; Garden State Plaza - Paramus, NJ; Towson Town Center - Towson, MD; Lenox Square - Atlanta, GA; Perimeter Mall - Atlanta, GA; Aventura Mall - Aventura, FL; Dadeland Mall - Miami, FL; Town Center at Boca Raton - Boca Raton, FL; Lincoln Road - Miami Beach, FL; The Galleria - Houston, TX; Galleria Dallas - Dallas, TX; North Star Mall - San Antonio, TX; La Plaza - McAllen, TX; Scottsdale Fashion Square - Scottsdale, AZ; and Fashion Show - Las Vegas, NV.

The Cruel Summer '90s Roller Rink will take place at the Westfield Century City Mall Atrium on April 24th and 25th. Fans can expect to have a chance to score '90s-inspired Cruel Summer swag, discover easter eggs from the show hidden throughout the activation, and other surprises and delights.

Fans who are not able to attend in-person giveaways can still participate in the Cruel Summer '90s Day through a special sweepstakes on the Freeform Instagram account and '90s themed accounts @'90sanxiety , @iamthirtyaf , and @forever_'90s_fan . Fans can enter for a chance to win a '90s-themed prize pack including a you-go-girl necklace, roller skates, a Garbage band t-shirt, a cassette tape player, a pair of Steve Madden SLINKY shoes, an Amoeba Music gift card, a Dippin' Dots gift card, and a Caboodle.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open only to persons, who are, as of entry, 18 years of age and older (or age of majority in their state of primary residence, whichever is older), legal residents of, and physically located within, the 50 states of the U.S. or D.C. Entries must be received between 11:00am PT on 4/24/21 and 11:59pm PT on 4/28/21. Get friend's permission to tag. Click here for full Official Rules and entry details.

For more information on Cruel Summer, visit https://www.freeform.com/shows/cruel-summer

About Freefrom

Freeform connects to audiences with bold original programming and immersive social engagement that moves the cultural conversation a little forward. Freeform channels the force and momentum of its young adult audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as "grown-ish," "The Bold Type," "Good Trouble," "Motherland: Fort Salem," "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" and "Cruel Summer." The network also programs tentpole events such as "31 Nights of Halloween," "Kick Off to Christmas" and "25 Days of Christmas."

About Cruel Summer

From executive producer Jessica Biel ("The Sinner"), Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate's disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette's guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America. The series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano. Cruel Summer comes from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Tia Napolitano serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Napolitano, Royal and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Max Winkler directs and executive produces the pilot. After the series premiere, new episodes will air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

About Dippin' Dots

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com . Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains, mass merchants and online retailers. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, sunglasses, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden booties, pumps, men's and women's boots, fashion sneakers, slippers, dress shoes, sandals and more, visit http://www.stevemadden.com .

About Amoeba Music

Amoeba Music, the world's largest independent record store, draws all kinds of customers seeking rare, hard-to-find and not-so-hard to find music, movies, posters, t-shirts and more. With stores in Hollywood, San Francisco and Berkeley and at Amoeba.com, they stock everything - from the most popular artists to the most obscure in all genres.. With an all-star team of record store veterans, their collective depth of knowledge is virtually unparalleled in the business. Amoeba Music is also the ultimate source for cinema, with thousands of titles in every genre on DVD, Blu-ray, VHS, and even Laserdisc. http://www.amoeba.com/

PRESS CONTACT

Abigail Kim

Media Relations, CSM Sport & Entertainment

abigail.kim@csm.com

801-608-1422

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freeforms-new-series-cruel-summer-brings-you-back-to-the-90s-with-nationwide-activations-on-april-24-301270012.html

SOURCE Freeform