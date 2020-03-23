23.03.2020 14:47:00

Freedonia Group Analysts Consider the Benefits and History of Single-Use Plastics in New Regulations Report

CLEVELAND, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than a century, single-use plastics have changed the way the world lives and works by providing convenience in countless ways. Their relatively small carbon footprint during production makes them attractive for manufacturers, retailers, and other providers.

Freedonia Group logo

Perhaps the biggest advantage of single-use plastics is their low cost. The ability to produce thousands of bags, cups, or straws per hour for just pennies is difficult to counter when seeking alternatives. Manufacturers and retailers alike are open to new less expensive ways to run their businesses, but a finding a comparably priced, suitable replacement for the plastics has proved challenging.

For more information visit the study page for Global Single-Use Plastic Packaging Regulations. https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-single-use-plastic-packaging-regulations-3812.htm

Adding to the cost advantage of plastic disposables is their light weight, which makes them less expensive to ship and store than products made of alternative materials. Their low cost means that foodservice outlets, grocers, and other retailers can provide them with purchases at no cost.

In addition to low cost, light weight, and initially low carbon footprint, positive features of plastic disposables include their:

  • good performance
  • versatility
  • ability to promote hygiene
  • recyclability (though rates vary by product and country)
  • durability

Manufacturers continue to develop highly specialized packaging for a large variety of food packaging needs to meet increasing demand for carryout and delivery food service in high- and middle-income countries. Examples of these developments are click-to-close containers, sealable clamshells, and tamper-proof bags.

Additionally, many single-use plastics are recyclable or are made from recyclable materials. Though recycling rules vary by locality and product and can change as technology develops, a growing number of people are requiring recycling of plastic materials by law. Over the last decade, the population covered by such laws has more than doubled.

Contact Corinne Gangloff for an interview with the analyst.

Additional Packaging studies can be viewed here:
https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-category/pack/packaging.htm

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freedonia-group-analysts-consider-the-benefits-and-history-of-single-use-plastics-in-new-regulations-report-301026389.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:21
Gemeinsam stark
10:30
DAX-Future: Neue Marken
08:07
Vontobel: derimail - Credit Linked Note auf LafargeHolcim mit 2.20% p.a.
07:11
SMI vor neuem Ungemach
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt drastisch
SMI wieder im Minus -- DAX volatil -- Dow startet leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Corona-Panik: Darum bleibt ein Experte "optimistisch und bullish gegenüber Aktien"
Corona-Krise: Analyst sieht langfristig Chancen für Microsoft
Goldpreis gerät mit in den Corona-Abwärtssog der Aktienmärkte
Netflix reduziert Bitrate in Europa: Droht der Schweiz bald die Zwangspause?
SFS reduziert temporär Kapazitäten wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie - Aktie auf Talfahrt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wieder im Minus -- DAX volatil -- Dow startet leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt wechselt mehrfach das Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex findet keine klare Richtung. Die Wall Streeet kann von neuen Stützungsmassnahmen der Fed wenig profitieren. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB