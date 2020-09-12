+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen! Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
Freedonia Analyst Weighs In On Kodiak's Acquisition of Carpenter Contractors of America

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Building Products, a leading US distributor of building materials and related construction products, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Carpenter Contractors of America (CCA), a leading manufacturer of prefabricated building components. CCA, which also distributes lumber and other building materials and provides carpentry labor services, has production facilities in Florida, Illinois, and North Carolina.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of October 2020, will:

  • Strengthen Kodiak Building Products' distribution network by adding locations in the eastern half of the US – especially in the key Florida market
  • Expand Kodiak's industry presence into the manufacture of prefabricated building components, such as roof and floor trusses and wall panels

According to Freedonia Group industry analyst Matt Zielenski, "This transaction not only expands Kodiak's presence in the building materials supply segment – potentially boosting its sales of lumber and engineered wood products, gypsum wallboard, and other interior products – but also allows it to enter the market for prefabricated building components."

"This," noted Zielenski, "is of considerable importance, given that the US is facing a shortage of both skilled construction workers and new housing for potential buyers. Going forward, it is expected that home builders will increasingly rely on prefabricated components to reduce the need for skilled labor on job sites and more quickly construct homes."

Thus, according to Zielenski, "Kodiak's acquisition of CCA will allow it to supply home builders with both key building materials and value-added prefabricated components, maximizing its sales opportunities."

For more information on the outlook for related building products – such as wood panels, siding, insulation, roofing, windows and doors, and building materials distribution – see the Construction Studies page featuring the following industry studies by The Freedonia Group:

Roofing

Siding

Windows & Doors

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

