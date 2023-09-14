Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'003 0.2%  SPI 14'446 0.1%  Dow 34'576 -0.2%  DAX 15'641 -0.1%  Euro 0.9584 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'226 0.1%  Gold 1'907 0.0%  Bitcoin 23'482 0.2%  Dollar 0.8933 0.0%  Öl 92.5 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk23159222Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Logitech2575132
Top News
Air Liquide-Aktie leichter: Investition von über 400 Millionen Euro in Elektrolyseur
AEVIS VICTORIA-Aktie etwas leichter: AEVIS VICTORIA wächst organisch und schreibt rote Zahlen
Manager werden: So macht man Headhunter auf sich aufmerksam
Kudelski-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Kudelski erhält Auftrag aus Ungarn - Tochter Nagra mit Auftrag in Frankreich
MasterCard und Visa wenden sich von Binance ab - Krypto-Börse leidet unter rechtlichen und regulatorischen Herausforderungen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

14.09.2023 12:00:00

FreedomPay Announces Strategic Partnership with PAX Technology, Inc. for Enhanced Global Commerce Solutions

The collaboration unleashes a Next Level customer experience enriched with loyalty and value-added services for millions of global customers.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FreedomPay, the preferred commerce technology platform for global industries including hospitality, lodging, retail and more, today announces its collaboration with PAX Technology, Inc., one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world.

Available in Q2 2024, FreedomPay will introduce PAX Technology devices to enable a secure, seamless, and unified checkout experience for consumers while empowering merchants with FreedomPay’s robust loyalty programs and data analytics capabilities. This partnership reinforces FreedomPay’s commitment to fostering an open and accessible ecosystem for its merchants and industry partners.

"FreedomPay is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled consumer experience by prioritizing speed, security and personalization,” said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. "By teaming up with PAX Technology, merchants worldwide can now offer merchants and consumers a Next Level commerce experience.”

The partnership signals a new era of commerce excellence for merchants and consumers globally. With the inclusion of cutting-edge 4G wireless connectivity, merchants can now enjoy seamless and rapid transactions. PAX Technology’s all-in-one devices, integrating both point-of-sale and payments, streamlines operations and simplifies the checkout experience.

"This collaboration with FreedomPay combines cutting-edge commerce technology with industry-leading payment acceptance hardware solutions, driving global commerce by facilitating secure transactions for both consumers and businesses,” said Andy Chau, PAX Technology, Inc. President & CEO. "Our Android line of terminals will provide an extremely flexible payment solution for FreedomPay, and their customers.”   

About FreedomPay
FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

About PAX Technology, Inc.
PAX Technology, Inc.is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Contact:
Jennifer Tayebi
Hill+Knowlton Strategies for FreedomPay
jennifer.tayebi@hkstrategies.com
+1 734 395 0780


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:59 SMI-Anleger treten auf die Bremse
09:43 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.09.2023
08:00 Private Equity blickt in die Zukunft
13.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
12.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
12.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
11.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'452.88 18.95 3YSSMU
Short 11'678.96 13.74 GXSSMU
Short 12'106.28 8.90 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'007.02 14.09.2023 12:02:33
Long 10'551.58 19.99 V4SSMU
Long 10'286.73 13.49 EHSSMU
Long 9'856.11 8.87 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arm-Aktie vor IPO: Das sollten Anleger über den womöglich grössten Börsengang des Jahres wissen
ABB-Aktie im Minus: ABB baut neuen Robotik-Campus in Schweden
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
BP-Aktie in Rot: BP gibt Rücktritt von Chef Bernard Looney bekannt - Aral will Anzahl der Ladepunkte in Deutschland verzehnfachen
Konkurrenz für Teslas Cybertruck - Hyundai-Tochter stellt Elektro-SUV vor
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI zu Handelsschluss auf Vortagsniveau -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
BioNTech-, Pfizer- und Moderna-Aktien letztlich uneins: Zulassung für angepasste Corona-Impfstoffe in den USA
HHLA-Aktie +48 Prozent: Stadt Hamburg holt Reederei MSC als Investor für Hafenbetreiber HHLA - Kühne prüft Gegenangebot
Novartis-Aktie leicht im Plus: Sandoz wird nach Abspaltung von Novartis nicht Teil des SMI sein - Actares mit Bedenken zur Abspaltung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit