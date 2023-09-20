Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.09.2023 06:00:00

FreedomPay Announces Partnership with Worldpay from FIS to Provide Best in Class Integrated Payments for Enterprise Merchants

FreedomPay will extend its integrated payments support for Worldpay merchants globally, across 33 new markets

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, an innovative leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies has today announced an expansion to their partnership with Worldpay from FIS, the largest global merchant acquirer, to provide integrated payments and omni-channel technology for Retail and Hospitality and other enterprises.

The collaboration between two best-in-class companies expands their relationship through a phased roll out to eventually cover numerous EMEA, North America and APAC markets, enabling Worldpay’s global customers to benefit from improved payments technology across a number of consumer touchpoints. FreedomPay offer enhanced flexibility and optionality for Retail and Hospitality and other enterprises operating across borders and across point-of-sale providers.

"Together Worldpay and FreedomPay are transforming payments across the globe, bringing more functionality and innovation to enterprise businesses and their customers,” said Chris Kronenthal, President at FreedomPay. "By connecting FreedomPay and Worldpay’s technologies, merchants can expect a seamless and uniform experience.”

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform supports merchants and enterprises worldwide merging security, identity, payments, loyalty, and advertising with proprietary data driven solutions while offering world-class service with 24/7 365 premium support.

About FreedomPay
FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com.

Contact:
Jennifer Tayebi
Hill+Knowlton Strategies for FreedomPay
Jennifer.Tayebi@hkstrategies.com


