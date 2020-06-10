Freedom Mortgage Corporation is Named A Top Workplace in Central Indiana for Fifth Straight Year

MARLTON, N.J., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage Corporation, one of the nation's largest full-service non-bank mortgage companies and a leader in VA and government-insured lending, announced that its Fishers, Indiana location has been recognized as a 2020 Top Workplace for central Indiana by The Indianapolis Star for the fifth year in a row.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on an anonymous survey of employees that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace for five straight years is a testament to the strength of our shared values at Freedom Mortgage," said Freedom Mortgage CEO Stanley C. Middleman. "From the very start, our focus has been to create an environment where people can succeed and enjoy what they do, and where we are all united behind the purpose of fostering homeownership."

Middleman added that Freedom's vibrant culture is also a reflection of its visionary management team and its commitment to the communities it serves, both in Indiana and nationwide. Freedom encourages its employees to find ways to give back to their communities through various fundraisers, charities and events.

The company is particularly dedicated to helping those who are less fortunate and active-duty military, veterans and their families. Last month, for example, employees collectively donated over $281,000 to support food banks around the country. Middleman added a personal contribution, bringing the total amount donated to $1 million.

"Being socially conscious and helping the less fortunate is part of who we are," Middleman said. "Especially today, when so many people have been impacted by the pandemic in Indiana and across the U.S., we believe it's important to do what we can."

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

